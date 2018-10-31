SALT LAKE CITY — Dru Glyten appreciated enthusiasm of the thousands of children cheering on Utah and Westminster College in their season-opening exhibition game Wednesday morning, but it may not have mattered if the gym had been empty.

“It’s been a long time since I played in a game,” said the redshirt freshman, who tore her ACL as a senior in high school and redshirted for the Utes last year. “It was great just to get out there and run, just play with my team in a real game. I don’t really have any words. I was just so overjoyed. It was just a great experience.” And Glyten took full advantage of her first opportunity with a jaw-dropping performance that would put her in Utah record books if the game, which Utah won 118-80, wasn’t an exhibition.

The South Dakota native scored nine points and earned 16 assists, one more than the highest current single-game record, which was set in 1981, in Utah’s win in front of 3,300 students and teachers from local elementary schools. The young fans were participants in Utah’s annual “Future Scholar’s Field Trip Day,” which included trick-or-treating with Utah’s athletes before the game tipped off at 11 a.m. at the Huntsman Center.

“This is a fun one,” said Utah head coach Lynne Roberts. “There is no pressure in these exhibition games, so it is really fun. We wanted everybody to play, try some different stuff, let our freshmen get minutes, and so that’s our objective. Of course we want to win, but it’s more big picture.”

Roberts said the atmosphere was so raucous that despite her best efforts, she couldn’t help be pulled into the joyful enthusiasm of the young fans.

I think our PA announcer does such a good job of keeping them engaged, and there were moments where, I can tune things out pretty good, but I watched some of the dancing,” she said. “It’s pretty fun. It’s cute. I love this day.”

Roberts likely loves it more because her team, despite a slow start, played very well offensively.

The Utes were led by true freshman Dre’Una Edwards and senior Megan Huff, who each scored 20 points. Edwards added six rebounds and four blocks, while Huff grabbed four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Daneesha Provo had a solid outing, scoring 15 points, while Jordan Cruz and Andrea Torres added 12 points each.

Utah played an up-tempo brand of basketball, which Roberts said the team would continue playing if it meant more athletes on the court.

“If we can share minutes like that,” Roberts said of whether Utah will continue to be a fast-paced offense. “If we can play 10 people, then definitely. Today you could see we were a work in progress in getting in game shape. There were moments when we looked great, and moments where, “Whew, we looked tired.’”

Roberts had high praise for Westminster and just one complaint about the Utes’ performance.

“Westminster did a heck of a job,” she said. “They’re so well coached. They came in here fearless. … They’re going to be really good.”

Robert said Utah needs to get better defensively before the season-opener against Nevada on Nov. 7. Utah travels to Reno to take on the Wolfpack. Utah’s first home game is Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. against Alabama.

Glyten credited her teammates with her impressive number of assists.

“I think my coaches and my teammates have put me in a great spot,” she said. “I have unbelievable teammates who are always ready to catch and shoot, and without them, none of this would be possible.”