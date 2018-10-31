Talk to any of the coaches whose team’s remain standing in the 4A state tournament and they’ll tell you the same thing, that is that this year’s collection of playoff teams are excellent.

“I feel that way,” Dixie head coach Blaine Monkres said. “There are some good teams that have already been eliminated. Desert Hills is a good team and they have already been eliminated. Logan is out, they were a good team. There is a lot of depth.”

Stansbury head coach Clint Christiansen took it even further.

“There are some great teams left in the quarterfinals,” he said. “The teams that are all left are good and I thought all the teams that were involved in the first round were good teams too.”

For all of the depth, including an undefeated Sky View team, high-flying Pine View, playoff regular Dixie and Region 11 champion Park City, among others, everyone is looking up at the defending champion Orem Tigers.

“Orem is the nightmare,” Christiansen said. “I don’t know if anyone can beat them or not. Everything is tunneled to try and get to Orem, and I don’t know if you want to wish that upon yourself or not. You can hope that someone will knock them off before you’d face them, but I don’t see that happening.”

“There are four pretty good games this weekend, good teams playing in them,” added Monkres. “Orem is obviously the cream of the crop, though.”

The team tasked to battle the Tigers in this weekends quarterfinals is Mountain Crest. The Mustangs faced off against the Tigers in the 2017 state championship game, and Orem head coach Jeremy Hill expects a challenge in the rematch.

“Mountain Crest is a good team,” Hill said. “There is a reason they were in the championship last year and I think they are just as good, if not better, than they were last year.

“This a game that isn’t a gimme by any means,” he added. “Usually your opponent in round two isn’t as good as the team you might see in Round 3 or 4, but I think they are just as good as any opponent we’ll face from here on out.”

The Mustangs aren’t the only Cache Valley team remaining at this point, as the Sky View Bobcats are set to host the Park City Miners.

“They are an extraordinarily good team,” Park City head coach Josh Montzingo said of the Bobcats. “They are extremely well coached and very disciplined. They don’t make mistakes and they take advantage of yours when you make them.”

Also remaining in the quarterfinals, the Stansbury Stallions. Coach Christiansen triple-option attacking team has advanced to back-to-back state semifinals, but in order to make it three in a row, the Stallions will have to knock out the Pine View Panthers.

“Pine View is a different animal,” Christiansen said. “They are really good on both sides of the ball and we are going to have to have our offense be our best defense, see if that can’t chew the time up.”

If they can’t, Pine View’s electric offense could be too much to handle, although the same can be said for the Stansbury attack.

“It’s difficult on the defense. There are so many aspects to the triple option and you have to be so disciplined in what you are doing,” Pine View assistant coach Ben Meier said. “You try to key on the quarterback and fullback. We have to try and stop the things they do well.

The final quarterfinal bout features the Dixie Flyers and the Spanish Fork Dons, in a game that promises to test both sides.

“Outside of Orem, they’ll be the fastest team that we have played,” Spanish Fork head coach Preston Parrish said. “They are not flashy, are very well coached and have athletes everywhere. They are the model of what a good team should be.”

“Spanish Fork is a good team,” Monkres added. “They have a lot of guys who’re bigger than we’ve got. They are the biggest team that we’ve seen and they are well-coached. They are sound defensively and have good special teams. It’ll be a tough task for us.”