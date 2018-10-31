SALT LAKE CITY — "Frail and isolated" elderly recipients of the Meals on Wheels program sometimes share their food with pets, according to officials.

"Everyone loves their pets, and older adults are no exception," Paul Leggett, director of Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services said in a news release.

Recipients of the Meals on Wheels program, who are over age 60, can't prepare food on their own. When they share food with their dog or cat, they may not have their own nutritional needs met, Leggett said.

To help fill the bellies of both the elderly and their pets, officials are encouraging the community to donate pet food during the fifth-annual Meals on Wheels PetsPlus Pet Food Drive.

Through November, the program is seeking dry dog or cat food, which can be donated at county library branches and the Salt Lake County Government Center, 2001 S. State Street, in Salt Lake City.

The Meals on Wheels program provided 281,000 hot midday meals to more than 2,300 people in Salt Lake County last year.