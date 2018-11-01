"LEARNING THE LANGUAGE OF THE LORD: A User’s Guide to Personal Revelation," by Lynne Hilton Wilson, Cedar Fort, $17.99, 256 pages (nf)

Distinguishing personal thoughts from the Spirit and how to know if a feeling is revelation are two of the many questions about communicating with God that Lynne Hilton Wilson, theologian and religion teacher for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addresses in her relevant and relatable new book. "Learning the Language of the Lord: A User’s Guide to Personal Revelation" is born of Wilson’s quest for and life’s study of the Holy Spirit, which is also known as pneumatology.

The BYU adjunct professor uses anecdotes, formulas, illustrations, church history and metaphors as numerous as her meaty footnotes to educate and inspire.

In one poignant chapter titled “What If God’s Timing Is Not My Timing?” the mother of seven shares her struggle to learn from cancer, abrupt job changes, prideful mistakes and family health challenges.

Wilson reinforces these experiences with scripture to provide reasons and ways to wait upon the Lord and diligently respond to promptings. Another section of the primer offers insight into appropriate preparation for prayer, self-examination of motives, and where and how to ask the right questions.

The author is particularly engaging on the topic of using scripture study to promote personal revelation.

“The Spirit brings the scriptures to life,” Wilson writes. “If we ask God to open our eyes to see him through the black-and-white pages, the Spirit can teach us in living color.”

She catalogs creative methods to enhance scripture study, including reading texts in a foreign language, role-playing and illustrating scripture stories, studying from diverse English translations of the Bible, or researching the geography, culture and traditions of scriptural characters.

Wilson’s doctrinal analysis and colorful storytelling appeal to readers of many ages and skill levels. With authenticity and enthusiasm, she achieves her objective “to teach the skills, techniques and doctrines that will help readers increase their ability to receive revelation” and know “that God does speak to us today.”