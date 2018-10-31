SALT LAKE CITY — Two men face a long list of charges in a string of burglaries spanning northern Utah after investigators say they found a variety of stolen items and vehicles in the men's possession.

Troy Jones Manning, 38, and Kendrick C. Ables, 27, were both charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with a pattern of unlawful activity, producing or transferring any false identification document, and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, all second-degree felonies.

They also both face multiple counts of unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony, among other burglary and theft charges.

According to the charges, when police arrested Manning on investigation of burglary, they found a fake driver's license in his vehicle with his picture but another person's name and address on it.

Detectives listened to Manning's phone calls while he was in jail and heard him talk about a "white printer" in an apartment that belonged to Ables, charges state.

When agents searched that apartment, they found printers, tablets, phones, hard drives and other equipment, as well as files titled "dl template 2" and "dl template 21" that agents believe were used to manufacture phony driver's licenses, charges state.

A person who was on probation and dating Ables at the time the search took place told police the men were "producing fraudulent identification documents using the computers and printers at the apartment," agents said.

That person also told police the two were burglarizing vehicles and businesses and had taken two trailers, in which they stored other stolen items, according to the charges.

Agents found the two stolen trailers and an SUV at Ables' apartment complex, charges state, along with "numerous stolen items from various burglaries."

Among those items, a laptop and tools that had been taken when a business in South Jordan was "ransacked" in April were found in the stolen SUV, agents said. GPS data from Manning's phone showed that he was in the area at the time of the burglary, charges state.

Agents also linked the men to a variety of other robberies, including several credit card thefts that had occurred in Orem, North Salt Lake, Bountiful, Park City and around Summit County, according to the charges.

This isn't the first time the men have faced prosecution.

In 2013, Manning was arrested for investigation of sexual solicitation and drug possession after allegedly participating in a "live sex show" at Syracuse 6 Movie Theater, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

In September, Manning pleaded guilty to theft, a second-degree felony, after stealing a truck that was being worked on at a shop and then crashing the truck in Parleys Canyon. He is scheduled to be sentenced in that case Nov. 13.

Ables was charged in March with forgery, a third-degree felony, unlawful use of a financial transaction card and burglary of a vehicle, both class A misdemeanors, and theft, a class B misdemeanor.