OGDEN — The Humane Society of Utah is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot and killed a family dog in Ogden over the weekend.

"The HSU hopes the reward assists the Ogden Police Department in obtaining information required to identify and charge whoever is responsible for this alleged act of animal cruelty," the society said in a news release Wednesday.

On Sunday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the area of Wildrose Way by a resident who reported hearing a gunshot and then found a wounded Husky.

The dog, Maia, died while en route to a veterinary hospital for treatment, according to a news release from Ogden Police Department.

"We offer our thanks to the citizen who not only contacted police but attempted to aid and comfort a stranger's pet. Our pets rely on our vigilance in order to keep them safe," police said.

Officers contacted the owner, who is involved with the investigation into who shot the dog, police said.

Investigators say information on the shooting is "scarce" and a suspect has not been identified.

In light of the shooting, Ogden police reminded dog owners to "provide a safe and secure yard environment. When that is not possible, exercise constant supervision when outside."

They also advised people to use a leash and collar on their dogs, as well as to license pets and use ID tags and microchips to keep track of them.

"We hope that the information needed is obtained to hold the person responsible for discharging a firearm within city limits and killing a companion animal. We need to know if this was an intentional act of aggravated animal cruelty," said Gene Baierschmidt, executive director of the Humane Society of Utah.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ogden police at 801-395-8221 or email [email protected]