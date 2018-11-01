SALT LAKE CITY — A week before its official regular-season opener and five days after its “secret scrimmage” game in California, the Utah basketball team will play its only exhibition game of the season Thursday night at the Huntsman Center against the College of Idaho.

“We’re ready to go,” said Ute coach Larry Krystkowiak. “I’m excited about it — it’s been a long five to six weeks of beating each other up, so it’s an opportunity to play somebody else and we’re thrilled to do it. I know we’ve got a really deep bench and we can keep them fresh.”

Krystowiak couldn’t say much about the scrimmage over the weekend, but his team played three 20-minute “halves” against Saint Mary’s of the WCC and the outcome was pretty even. He said the Utes lost the first period by 15, won the second period by 15 and the third period was “a slugfest.”

At first, Krystowiak said he didn’t know who would start Thursday night when he was asked, then said his three seniors would start — Sedrick Barefield, Parker Van Dyke and Novak Topalovic, a 7-foot graduate transfer from Idaho State.

Other players expected to be the Utes’ main players are sophomore forward Donnie Tillman, redshirt freshman guard Vante Hendrix, freshman forward Timmy Allen, JC transfer guard Charles Jones, freshman forward Both Gach and junior center Brandon Morley.

Utah Utes forward Jayce Johnson (34) dunks the ball during a men's basketball game against the LSU Tigers at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 19, 2018. Utah won 95-71.

Junior center Jayce Johnson has missed the past month with a broken bone in his foot, but Krytkowiak said Johnson saw a doctor on Monday and it was “real favorable” and he should be practicing soon.

College of Idaho is an NAIA school that plays in the Cascade Conference with nine other schools in the Northwest and finished 30-7 last year.

The Yotes have played twice and are led by senior guard Keun Palu-Thompson (16.0 ppg), senior guard Gibson Berryhill (13.5 ppg), senior forward Matt Meyers (13.0 ppg) and sophomore forward Connor Desaulniers (11.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg).

The Utes will open the regular season Nov. 8 at home against Maine and then play at Minnesota on Nov. 12.