LAYTON — Police Wednesday arrested a man who they say entered a home and was captured on baby monitor footage in May committing a lewd act while a mother and baby slept.

Jonathan Gonzalez, 28, of Layton, was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with burglary, a second-degree felony; lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor; and lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.

According to the charges, a man "matching the stature and size" of Gonzalez entered the home unlawfully and was captured on baby monitor footage in a bedroom performing the lewd act in the presence of the sleeping mother and infant.

When police entered Gonzalez's home on a search warrant Friday, they say they found "a pair of shoes, pants and jacket" matching what the man on the video was wearing, charges state.

According to a statement released by the Layton Police Department, officers identified Gonzalez as a person of interest in the early stages of the investigation.

"Further investigation, to include the service of several search warrants, implicates Mr. Gonzalez as the suspect seen on video. There is no information known at this time to indicate there are any other victims or cases related to this suspect," police wrote.