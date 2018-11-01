PROVO — During BYU’s first exhibition basketball game last week against Saint Martin’s, the Cougars won 92-71 but they produced a somewhat uninspired second-half performance.

BYU hosts its final exhibition game Thursday (7 p.m., MDT, BYUtv) against Division II foe Westminster College at the Marriott Center.

What would coach Dave Rose like to see from his team in this game?

“When you compare it to our first exhibition against Saint Martin’s, I hope that we can execute better for longer stretches. I thought we were pretty good in stretches,” he said. “I thought we were really good coming out of the tip. Coming out of the half, we weren’t very good. I hope we can improve on those things … I just want to see more consistency in our ability to sustain these really intense, urgent stretches for a longer period of time.”

BYU Men's Basketball vs Saint Martins TJ Haws BYU- 92 Saint Martin's- 71 Nate Edwards/BYU Photo

Said guard TJ Haws, “A big thing for this team is to put 40 minutes together.”

The good news for the Cougars is that 6-foot-9 freshman forward Kolby Lee, who has been beset by a foot injury, is practicing this week. Rose is hopeful that Lee will be able to play Thursday.

BYU opens its regular season on Nov. 6 at No. 7 Nevada.