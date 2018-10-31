Viewmont (7-3) at Corner Canyon (9-0)

5A state tournament quarterfinal

Friday, 4 p.m.

Parry’s Power Guide: Corner Canyon by 29

All-time series: First meeting

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Viewmont’s Scott Ditty and Corner Canyon’s Eric Kjar

Prior to the season, Corner Canyon head coach Eric Kjar was asked by the Deseret News a couple of questions about his team.

There was an inquiry about the 2017 campaign, a run that ended in the 5A semifinals with a heartbreaking 34-33 loss to the Skyridge Falcons.

“It definitely didn’t end the way they wanted to, they definitely want to fix it and finish it in another way,” Kjar said.

He was also asked about his intense offseason workouts.

“Last year was so new to them, it was a little bit shocking still and we weren’t getting out of them what we wanted to,” Kjar said. “Now this year we’re finally adding some intensity.”

Perhaps the most intriguing question of all was in regards to the Chargers’ goal for 2018.

“This group now they believe, they saw what we didn’t do last year and they want to finish things off.”

That fact has been evident throughout the 2018 season. The Chargers ran over any and all comers, en route to the top ranking in the state.

Quarterback Cole Hagan (2,734 yards passing, 30 TDs, 9 INTs), described by Kjar as “very smart, calm and he’s done a really good job with decision-making wise,” and wide receiver John Mitchell (40 rec., 1,015 yards, 12 TDs) led the way offensively and as a result the Chargers boast the top-ranked scoring offense (29.7 ppg) in 5A.

Corner Canyon has been no less impressive on defense. Led by Josh Wilson (68 tackles and four interceptions) and Caden Johnson (60 tackles), the Chargers are currently the second-best scoring defense (12.1 ppg).

All of it, the offense, defense, even the special teams' excellence, culminated in a resounding 70-3 first-round victory over Murray.

As such, Corner Canyon stands as the prohibitive favorite, not only to advance to the semifinals, but also to hoist the state championship trophy when it is all said and done.

Standing in the Chargers way in the quarterfinals, however, are the Viewmont Vikings.

At first blush, the Vikings are a solid, nondescript team. They finished with the 12th-best scoring offense in the classification, at 27.7 points per game, and were better on defense, allowing just 17.9 ppg, good for sixth.

On paper, standing at 7-3 and coming off a nail-biting 17-14 victory over Provo in the opening round Viewmont would appear to be just a bump in the Chargers road to success.

In the first-ever meeting between the schools, Viewmont plans on giving Corner Canyon a significant challenge.

“We finished the regular season really strong, our offense really started to click and our defense is really starting to play well,” Viewmont head coach Scott Ditty said. “We have had a lot of adversity throughout the season, we’ve had a lot of injuries we have had to overcome and we are still trying to overcome those. We went into the game at Provo where we had some key guys that were injured and we had to have some young guys step up and play.

“While we had some mistakes we got it done. We found a way to win. The energy is very high, the morale is very high.”

The Vikings were led all year, on offense that is, by the duo Dutcher Lines (118 of 235, 50.2 percent, 1,532 yards, 9 TDs, 9 INTs) and Robert Summerhays (213 carries, 1,416 yards, 15 TDs. Lines, the starting quarterback racked up nearly 2,000 yards this season (1,947) to go along with 18 touchdowns (nine through the air, nine on the ground). Summerhays, meanwhile, rushed for 1,416 yards and 15 scores.

The reality is that the Viewmont defense has been its strength all year, paced by Thomas Daines and Noah Montoya, among others, and that D will need to be at its best if the Vikings are to upset the Chargers.

“I think we just need to clean up a few things, but I really like where we are at going into this next round,” Ditty said. “Our boys will fight to the end. They expect to win and they are going to do everything they can to find a way to do that.”

……

Viewmont statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 27.7 ppg (12th in 5A)

Scoring defense: 17.9 ppg (6th in 5A)

Passing leader: Dutcher Lines (118-235, 50.2%, 1,532 yards, 9 TDs, 9 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Robert Summerhays (213 carries, 1,416 yards, 15 TDs), Dutcher Lines (95 carries, 415 yards, 9 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Britton Anderson (38 rec., 592 yards, 3 TDs), Will Carter (32 rec., 344 yards, 2 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Thomas Daines (102 tackles), Noah Montoya (65 tackles)

Sack leaders: Aaron Bredsguard (10 sacks), Thomas Daines (8 sacks)

Interception leaders: Noah Montoya (5 INTs)

……

Corner Canyon statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 29.7 ppg (1st in 5A)

Scoring defense: 12.1 ppg (2nd in 5A)

Passing leader: Cole Hagen (157-251, 62.5%, 2,734 yards, 30 TDs, 9 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Austin Bell (90 carries, 703 yards, 6 TDs), Caden Johnson (47 carries, 467 yards, 9 TDs)

Receiving leaders: John Mitchell (40 rec., 1,015 yards, 12 TDs), Noah Kjar (51 rec., 741 yards, 6 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Josh Wilson (68 tackles), Caden Johnson (60 tackles)

Sack leaders: Max Swensen (8.5 sacks), Van Fillinger (4 sacks)

Interception leaders: Josh Wilson (4 INTs), Andrew McDonald (4 INTs)

……

Felt’s Facts for Viewmont High School

Head coach: 2014-current — Scott Ditty (28-24)

All-time record: 236-319-2 (55 years)

Region championships: 7 (1972, 1973, 1974 co, 2011, 2016 co, 2017, 208 co)

Playoff appearances: 27

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 16-25

State championships: 1 (1971)

State championship record: 1-1

……

Felt’s Facts for Corner Canyon High School

Head coach: 2017-Current — Eric Kjar (20-1)

All-time record: 48-20 (6 years)

Region championships: 4 (2013 co, 2014, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 5

Current playoff appearance streak: 2 (2017-2018)

All-time playoff record: 7-4

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0