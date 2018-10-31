BYU freshman swimmer Gwen Gustafson and senior swimmer Kunmi Ogunfeibo earned the MPSF/TYR Athlete of the Week awards after impressive racing at the Liberty Invite.

Gustafson won the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.58 and placed second in the 50 freestyle at 23.59, helping the women defeat Gardner-Webb and Old Dominion. She also contributed a fourth-place swim in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.30 and was on the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:35.81) and 400 freestyle relay (3:29.28). This is the Wisconsin native’s first MPSF honor.

Ogunfeibo won the 100 backstroke with a time of 49.55 and finished second in the 200 back at 1:51.79 to aid the men in defeating Old Dominion, Mount Saint Mary’s and Gardner-Webb. He also contributed a fifth-place swim in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:44.49 and was on the winning 200 medley relay (1:31.61) and 400 medley relay (3:23.20) teams. This is the UK native’s first MPSF honor.

Select groups from BYU's swim and dive teams will next face UNLV on Friday and Saturday at Buchanan Natatorium in Las Vegas. The Cougars will then have a week off until they travel to Columbia, Missouri, for the Missouri Invite on Nov. 15-17.