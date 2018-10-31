BYU men’s tennis is sending eight players to compete in the Kramer Club Invitational held at the Jack Kramer Club in Rolling Hills Estates, California, Nov. 1-3.

Seniors Matthew Pearce and Jeffrey Hsu, juniors Sean Hill and Sam Tullis, sophomore Ben Gajardo and freshmen Mateo Vereau Melendez, Vinicius Feijao Nogueira and Kobe Tran will represent the Cougars in both singles and doubles.

Men’s open singles and doubles will begin on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. PST. The tournament will run through Saturday.