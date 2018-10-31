I can still remember how excited I was when state by state, it became apparent that Donald Trump was going to be our next president. Gone was "political correctness"; gone were the hollow threats aimed at our agressors; gone was the shame of being an American. Instead, we now had a president who wasn't seeking fame and fortune because he already had that. We now had a president who saw the potential of this country wasting away and wanted to rebuild it because he loved America.

Since his election, President Trump has proven to be a man with energy, knowledge and ability, who is using these attributes to strengthen America in many ways. His accomplishments are truly impressive, especially when you consider that he has achieved this progress while fighting a strong, unrelenting barrage of opposition.

This has occurred because President Trump has disrupted the status quo of many people in Washington and around the country, and they don't like it. (The phrase "tough love" comes to mind when I watch President Trump in action.) I would only hope that all of us will put aside contention and self-serving interests and seek solutions that will be for the betterment of all Americans. I really believe there is much more to be gained by working with President Trump than against him.

Diane Wagner

Salt Lake City