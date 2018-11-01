An estimated 7 million to 8 million children worldwide, roughly equal to the current population of Arizona, died of measles each year before a successful vaccine came about in 1963. Since then, deaths have plummeted, and the United States was deemed "measles-free" in 2000.

So it's curious to hear doctors warn of a measles epidemic now raging in Europe that could soon enter the United States. The reason? Children aren't getting vaccinated.

The World Health Organization reports Europe has experienced 41,000 cases of measles and 40 deaths related to the virus in this year alone. That’s nearly 20,000 more cases than the region's previous peak in recent years.

Doctors say just because it hasn’t yet happened in the U.S. does not mean it won’t. American children receive the MMR vaccine (treating measles, mumps and rubella) at a rate of 91 percent, making a homegrown epidemic unlikely. The trouble comes when ill foreigners visit the U.S. and expose vulnerable populations to the virus. Some will remember a measles outbreak originating in Disneyland a few years ago. One hundred people in six states became seriously ill, and scores of babies were quarantined.

Only one plausible reason explains Europe's outbreak: People aren't getting vaccinated. Perhaps that means vaccines aren't available to some populations. If that's the case, then it's incumbent on organizations to prioritize more resources to reverse that. But a more likely scenario, according to the European Commission, is parents just aren't vaccinating their children.

Some parents in the United States also are choosing not to have their children vaccinated for myriad reasons. The state of Utah requires that children be vaccinated against measles as a condition for entering kindergarten, but it also allows parents to opt out under certain conditions.

Perhaps the vaccine’s success has led some parents to become complacent about the disease and feel vaccinations are not necessary. Don't be fooled just because bedridden children suffering through measles, mumps or polio aren't commonplace sights anymore. Even though these viruses are more or less banished from America, populations need an ongoing critical number of people to be vaccinated to guard against outbreaks. And a vocal anti-vaccination segment of society continues to drum up support by claiming that vaccinations cause a plethora of problems. Well-regarded scientific research has long put to rest any substantial claims linking vaccines to dire health outcomes.

Measles is not a harmless childhood disease. It's highly contagious, infecting about 90 percent of susceptible people exposed to the virus, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some infected people develop severe complications, such as pneumonia or encephalitis, leading to hospitalization or even death.

Fortunately, most Utahns and other Americans are doing the right thing and having their children vaccinated against measles. The more people who are vaccinated, the less likely it is that this horribly contagious disease will get a foothold here as it has in Europe.