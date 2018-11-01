As teachers, it’s not our style to ask for help. Unfortunately, as Election Day comes around, we are faced with a task we can’t do by ourselves and we need your help.

Unfortunately, Utah’s education motto of “Stack them deep and teach them cheap” has negative consequences for our children. Here are a few of the facts:

Utah is dead last in the U.S. for money we spend per child. Utah teachers have the second worst student-to-teacher ratio nationwide. Average teacher salaries in Utah rank 46th lowest in the country.

We are seeing the consequences of these facts in our schools and in your children. Because every other state in the country spends more on each child, our kids do not have the supplies, technology and opportunities that students in other states do.

We became teachers because we love kids, so we understand that we are not going to get rich teaching, and we are OK with that. Most of us have second jobs and other ways to provide for our kids so we can afford to teach yours — it's that important to us. What we are not OK with is your children struggling due to things that they and we cannot control. Certainly, Question 1 is not perfect, and it will not end the problems in education, but it is a step in the right direction and sends a message that things need to change. Please help us, and your children, by voting yes on Question 1.

James Lewis

Midvale