SPANISH FORK — A man and woman were arrested Monday after police found heroin, meth, marijuana, cocaine and seven guns with more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition in their home, officials said.

Rolf Michael Pawelek, 28, and Jennifer Lynn Coplen, 24, both of Spanish Fork, were arrested for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, knowingly producing a controlled substance and drug possession, police said.

Pawelek also faces potential charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, according to a news release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

When narcotics detectives from Spanish Fork and Provo police departments, as well as Utah County Sheriff's Office, searched the home in Spanish Fork, they found 145 grams of heroin, 165 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of marijuana "dab," four marijuana plants and some cocaine, according to the release.

Police also found seven guns with over 20,000 rounds of ammunition and $3,520 in cash, leading them to believe Pawelek and Coplen were involved in drug use and distribution, the release states.

On Oct. 23, just days before police served a search warrant on the home, Coplen was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and use of possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, according to court documents.