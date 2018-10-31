Davis (7-3) at Lone Peak (7-3)

6A state tournament quarterfinal

Friday, 4 p.m.

Parry’s Power Guide: Lone Peak by 34

All-time series: Lone Peak leads series 2-0

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Davis’ Mitch Arquette and Lone Peak’s Bart Brockbank

Last meeting: Sept. 1, 2011 — Lone Peak 21, Davis 10

Few teams in the entire state ended the 2018 regular season with as much upwards momentum as Lone Peak. That momentum carried into the first round of the 6A playoffs with the Knights obliterating West Jordan 57-28, vaulting the program into the quarterfinal round where it will take on Davis.

It all started with a 51-21 beatdown at the hands of rival American Fork back on September 21, according to Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank. After the loss the players set forth a renewed focus on team concepts to finish out with three straight wins, which included a win over Bingham, to earn the No. 1 seed out of Region 4.

"I really think players took a hard look at themselves and we did, too, as coaches," Brockbank said. "We have a lot of talented players here and when those players learned to play more within a team concept, that's when things really started taking off for us."

Lone Peak isn't alone with some good momentum, as Davis enters Friday's quarterfinal game it does so having made a big turnaround from a disappointing 2017 season where it won just a single game. That turnaround has come about with players buying into second-year coach Mitch Arquette's system and with a lot of good senior leadership.

The Darts advanced to the quarterfinals after pulling a 27-14 upset win over Hunter. Arquette hopes to pull another upset this week but knows it may be that much tougher, considering the opponent.

"Region 4 is the team to beat and it's always a tough region with some of the state's best teams," Arquette said. "Lone Peak is one of those great teams, certainly. There's a lot of talent on both sides of the ball and we definitely have our work cut out for us."

Davis has relied mostly on its defense throughout the year, only allowing 18.3 points per game, which is fourth lowest in 6A. On offense, the Darts have relied on a solid passing game led by quarterback Garrett Larson and leading receiver Trey Baggett.

Lone Peak, meanwhile, has the fifth-best scoring defense in 6A (18.5 ppg) and with the eighth-best scoring offense (28.8 ppg.)

"We've worked to be balanced on both sides of the ball and our defense has been real good throughout the year, while on offense we've started to play a lot better there in recent weeks," Brockbank said.

Standout players for Lone Peak include defense end Michael Daley and his 17 sacks on the year, linebacker Jared Fotu, with his team-leading 63 tackles and defensive back Nate Ritchie, who has intercepted five passes.

"They're a very talented team, much like I've said before and we'll have to be at our best to get by a team like that," Arquette said. "But I like where our team is at and how we've progressed. It should be a fun game."

…….

Davis statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 17.9 ppg (19th in 6A)

Scoring defense: 18.3 ppg (4th in 6A)

Passing leader: Garrett Larson (143-266, 53.8%, 1,669 yards, 14 TDs, 12 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Carston Christensen (211 carries, 816 yards, 3 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Trey Baggett (48 rec., 672 yards, 8 TDs), Jack Rigby (28 rec., 510 yards, 5 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Boston Green (72 tackles), Landon Burningham (60 tackles)

Sack leaders: Preston Honey (5.5 sacks), Max Tupuola (4.5 sacks)

Interception leaders: Tate Gardner (3 INTs)

…….

Lone Peak statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 28.8 ppg (8th in 6A)

Scoring defense: 18.5 ppg (5th in 6A)

Passing leader: Braden Siri (72-143, 50.3%, 952 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs), JD Neeleman (51-80, 63.8%, 629 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Masen Wake (136 carries, 939 yards, 7 TDs), Kobe Freeman (52 carries, 363 yards, 2 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Thomas Doman (30 rec., 438 yards, 6 TDs), Trajan Hansen (25 rec., 317 yards, 4 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Jared Fotu (63 tackles), Michael Daley (47 tackles)

Sack leaders: Michael Daley (17 sacks), Jared Fotu (8.5 sacks)

Interception leaders: Nate Ritchie (5 INTs)

……

Felt’s Facts for Davis High School

Head Coach: 2017-current — Mitch Arquette (8-11)

All-time record: 590-372-29 (103 years)

Region championships: 31 (1929, 1937, 1942, 1943, 1949, 1960, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1969 co, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1979 co, 1980, 1981 co, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1988 co, 1989 co, 1990 co, 1991 co, 1994 co, 2004, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2016 co)

Playoff appearances: 50

Current playoff appearance streak: 1 (2018)

All-time playoff record: 61-42

State championships: 7 (1937, 1943, 1949, 1965, 1974, 1976, 2004)

State championship record: 6-10

……

Felt’s Facts for Lone Peak High School

Head Coach: 2017-current — Bart Brockbank (16-6)

All-time record: 188-74 (22 years)

Region championships: 14 (1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 co, 2005, 2009-co, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 co, 2015, 2016, 2018 co)

Playoff appearances: 20

Current playoff appearance streak: 11 (2008-2018)

All-time playoff record: 32-18

State championships: 1 (2011)

State championship record: 1-4