KAYSVILLE — Charges were filed Wednesday against a Kaysville man who investigators say had 100 gigabytes of child pornography.

Daniel Walter Warner, 38, was charged in 2nd District Court with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Undercover officers downloaded videos "of toddlers being raped" from an IP address associated with Warner's home in September, according to charging documents.

"They located at least 100 gigabytes of infant and child pornography files," the charges state.

On Oct. 25, investigators went to Warner's residence with an arrest warrant. He was in Baltimore at the time, but officers were able to contact him by phone.

"He admitted to obtaining the pornography on the darknet and from torrent files," according to a Davis County Jail booking report.

Arrangements were made for Warner to return to Utah that day, and he was arrested at the Salt Lake City International Airport, the report states.

According to the report, Warner has been a volunteer for the foster care program Court Appointed Special Advocates.

"Concerning statements have been previously made by a 3-year-old female suggesting sexual abuse," the report states.

Arresting officers noted in the jail report that Warner "poses a risk to the public."

Warner also "held a clearance on Hill Air Force Base and is an Army Reserve," according to the report.