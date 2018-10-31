SALT LAKE CITY — Don’t want all of your Halloween candy? Reese’s is here to rescue you.

What’s going on: The candy brand is already launching a new "Reese's Halloween Candy Converter Machine,” which allows guests to exchange their candy for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, CNN reports.

That’s right. You can ditch your Tootsie Rolls or licorice for Reese’s. Not a bad idea.

About 90 percent of Americans said they have traded or wished they could have traded unwanted candy in the past, CNN reports.

"As the No. 1 Halloween candy (with over half of candy buyers purchasing Reese's), Reese's has come up with a solution — give us your unwanted candy, and we'll give you what you actually want — Reese's Peanut Butter Cups," Anna Lingeris, a spokeswoman for Reese's distributor Hershey, told CNN.

No tricks here. Trade in your Halloween candy for Reese's candy. What'd you expect from the GOAT of Halloween?! #ReesesCandyConverter #NotSorry pic.twitter.com/bTrjF2IFay — REESE'S (@reeses) October 30, 2018

Where?: The converter will be located at Washington Square Park on 5th Avenue in New York.

Oh, and there’s a catch — it will only be available for five hours from 4 to 9 p.m., Fox News reports.