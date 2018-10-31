1 of 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Don’t want all of your Halloween candy? Reese’s is here to rescue you.
What's going on: The candy brand is already launching a new "Reese's Halloween Candy Converter Machine," which allows guests to exchange their candy for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, CNN reports.
- That’s right. You can ditch your Tootsie Rolls or licorice for Reese’s. Not a bad idea.
- About 90 percent of Americans said they have traded or wished they could have traded unwanted candy in the past, CNN reports.
- "As the No. 1 Halloween candy (with over half of candy buyers purchasing Reese's), Reese's has come up with a solution — give us your unwanted candy, and we'll give you what you actually want — Reese's Peanut Butter Cups," Anna Lingeris, a spokeswoman for Reese's distributor Hershey, told CNN.
Where?: The converter will be located at Washington Square Park on 5th Avenue in New York.
Oh, and there’s a catch — it will only be available for five hours from 4 to 9 p.m., Fox News reports.