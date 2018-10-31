In its first-ever appearance in the RMAC Tournament for the women's soccer team at Westminster, which hosted the Regis Rangers, it ended up being a thriller. Aimee Kurfurst scored the game winning goal in the second overtime to help the Griffins advance to the semifinals of the RMAC Tournament.

The game started out with the Rangers striking the lone goal of the first half of play when Tori Rinsem found a way to hit the back of the net and get the ball behind Griffins goalkeeper Hillary Weixler.

In the second half, the offense for the Griffins continued their momentum as Kurfurst scored the first goal at the 60th minute to even up the game, but neither team scored again in regulation.

Westminster outshot the Rangers, 18-10 (7-3 on goal), which helped the Griffins find a way to get past the Rangers and advance to the next round.

The Griffins will now turn their attention to the second round of the playoffs as they hope to continue the historic season at Westminster College.