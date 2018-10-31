Bingham (9-1) at Kearns (8-3)

6A state tournament quarterfinal

Friday, 4 p.m.

Parry’s Power Guide: Bingham by 43

All-time series: Bingham leads 23-9

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Bingham’s John Lambourne and Kearns’ Matt Rickards

Last meeting: Oct. 28, 2011, Bingham 38, Kearns 0 (5A first round at Bingham)

Bingham has made a habit of making things look easy, although its head coach is quick to remind anyone that it almost never is.

John Lambourne has been at Bingham for just about all of the program's good years during which the Miners have dominated like few programs have in Utah prep history. But he also takes almost nothing for granted, which is likely one of the reasons Bingham has been so consistent.

"It's always tough and you always have to be ready for anything," Lambourne said. "We've had a lot of tight, hard-fought games this year and that's not unusual. There's a lot of very good teams out there and we're facing another one of them this week."

That team is Kearns, which will host Bingham in the quarterfinal round of the 6A state playoffs. The Cougars took the Region 2 title relatively easy, relying on some capable athletes on both sides of the ball.

"We have good team speed and what's worked well is just our great effort. It's nothing special, but the kids have bought into just putting forth a great effort, which you love to see as a coach," said Kearns head man Matt Rickards. "

Rickards understands completely what his team is up against Friday, considering Bingham's history along with what Lambourne's team has shown this year.

"It's obviously a tremendous challenge for our players, but we believe we've done the things necessary to meet that challenge," Rickards said. "Bingham is as good as they come and we'll have to be at our best to get by them."

Looking to take on Bingham can be overwhelming for most programs, which is why Rickards is working to get his players focused on winning small things.

"We really just have to play one play at a time instead of thinking of the whole game and how you beat a team like Bingham," Rickards said. "You have to focus on just the play you have, do everything you can to win that play and then move on to the next one. That has to be the approach."

Lambourne sincerely respects all opponents his team faces, regardless if the Miners kick off as massive favorites, as they are Friday.

"They earned a spot to play a second playoff game at home and that means a lot," Lambourne said. "Rickards played for me when he was in high school and he's done a great job coaching there. They have a lot of players that can make big plays and beat you at any time. I think it's going to be a competitive game, much like most games have been for us this year."

…….

Bingham statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 31.1 ppg (6th in 6A)

Scoring defense: 13.4 ppg (1st in 6A)

Passing leader: Peyton Jones (78-148, 52.7%, 1,118 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Andrew Wimmer (144 carries, 841 yards, 9 TDs), Evona Hall (95 carries, 482 yards, 9 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Avi Parikh (24 rec., 300 yards, 2 TDs), Jake Cragun (17 rec., 281 yards, 2 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Junior Tafuna (52 tackles), Saleka Ataata (47 tackles)

Sack leaders: David Latu (8 sacks), Lolani Langi (5 sacks)

Interception leaders: 3 tied at 2

…….

Kearns statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 34.0 ppg (3rd in 6A)

Scoring defense: 25.7 ppg (14th in 6A)

Passing leader: Dakota Lynde (135-221, 61.1%, 1,945 yards, 13 TDs, 7 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Isaiah Afatasi (108 carries, 915 yards, 14 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Jeff Bassa (20 rec., 393 yards, 5 TDs), Jack Kelly (25 rec., 305 yards, 1 TD)

Tackles leaders: Isaiah Afatasi (59 tackles), Austin Perry (58 tackles)

Sack leaders: Villiami Lehi (11 sacks), Jeff Bassa (3 sacks)

Interception leaders: Isaiah Afatasi (6 INTs)

…….

Felt’s Facts for Bingham High School

Head Coach: 2015-current — John Lambourne (47-4)

All-time record: 509-364-30 (95 years)

Region championships: 26 (1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1945, 1946, 1960, 1963, 1991 co, 1996 co, 1999 co, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012 co, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 co)

Playoff appearances: 46

Current playoff appearance streak: 30 (1989-2018)

All-time playoff record: 63-34

State championships: 11 (1939, 1941, 1945, 1946, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)

State championship record: 11-2

……

Felt’s Facts for Kearns High School

Head Coach: 2013-current — Matt Rickards (39-25)

All-time record: 193-331-1 (53 years)

Region championships: 6 (1969, 1973 co, 1989 co, 1993, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 24

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 12-21

State championships: 2 (1972, 1989)

State championship record: 2-0