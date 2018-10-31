SALT LAKE CITY — A recently retired Murray police officer is scheduled to go to trial in January for allegedly assaulting a man while on duty.

The case against Luis Alberto Argueta-Salazar, 46, of West Jordan, was originally filed under seal, according to court records. But after his case was brought up in a motion for another case, an amended public information was filed last week.

Argueta-Salazar is charged in Murray Justice Court with assault, a class B misdemeanor. The alleged incident happened on June 13 at a gas station at 4503 S. State, according to court documents.

Details of the alleged assault are not included in the charges.

But his case was referenced in a motion filed Oct. 19 in the case of a former nurse charged with sexually assaulting patients.

Adam Tae Kyun Lim, 54, of Herriman, was charged in 2016 with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. He was accused of sexually abusing two women while working as a registered nurse. Soon after the charges were filed, the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing issued an emergency order against Lim and suspended his license. The division report listed 12 women dating back to 2006 who claimed they were inappropriately touched or sexually assaulted by Lim.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Lim on all three counts. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7.

Prior to Lim's conviction, Argueta-Salazar was scheduled to testify in the case. But the Utah Attorney General's Office wanted to avoid questions about his own pending case during cross-examination.

According to the motion filed by the attorney general's office, in June Argueta-Salazar "was making an arrest of an inebriated individual," according to court records.

The man being arrested, however, became "combative," according to Argueta-Salazar. The former officer said he was acting in self-defense when he hit the man, according to the motion.

South Jordan police were called to investigate the matter. They referred their case to Murray Justice Court.

"The information filed in this case is identified as “NP” and is not accessible by the public. Therefore, the state obtained a copy of the information directly from, and with the permission of (the officer)," the motion noted.