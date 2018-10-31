Jennifer Kushman for the Deseret News
SALT LAKE CITY — There are plenty of Halloween-themed songs out there in the wide world of music. But only a few of them deserve all-time great status.

We scoured the internet this morning to find a bunch of top playlists for Halloween music.

PopMatters: In this list, which was originally published in 2014, “I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins topped the entire list, followed closely by “Red Right Hand” from Nick Cave. Here is the full list:

  • “I Put a Spell on You” — Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
  • “Red Right Hand” — Nick Cave
  • “Spooky” — Classics IV
  • “Black Magic Woman” — Santana
  • “Werewolves of London” — Warren Zevon
  • “Welcome to My Nightmare” — Alice Cooper
  • “Halloween” — Siouxsie and the Banshees
  • “Monster Mash” — Bobby “Boris” Pickett
  • “Pet Sematary” — The Ramones
  • “Werewolf” — Cat Power
  • “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” — Bauhaus
  • “Superstition” — Stevie Wonder

Spotify: The music streaming service shared the most-streamed Halloween songs. Here’s a rundown of that list:

  • “Thriller” — Michael Jackson
  • “Monster Mash” — Bobby “Boris” Pickett
  • “Ghostbusters” — Ray Parker, Jr.
  • “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” — Blue Oyster Cult
  • “Highway to Hell” — AC/DC
  • “This is Halloween” — The Citizens of Halloween
  • “Werewolves of London” — Warren Zevon
  • “Somebody’s Watching Me” — Rockwell
  • “A Nightmare on My Street” — DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
  • “Black Magic Woman” — Santana

YouTube: The video streaming website similarly offered a list of top played songs on YouTube, Refinery29 reports.

  • “Every Day is Halloween” — Ministry
  • “Thriller” — Michael Jackson
  • “Ghostbusters” — Ray Parker, Jr.
  • “Monster Mash” — Bobby “Boris” Pickett
  • “Spooky Scary Skeletons” — Andrew Gold
  • “Witch Doctor” — Cartoons
  • “Banana Boat (Day-O) — Harry Belafonte
  • "This Is Halloween” — Marilyn Manson
  • “Werewolves of London” — Warren Zevon
  • “Dragula” — Rob Zombie
  • “I Put a Spell on You” — Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
  • “Abracadabra” — Steve Miller Band
  • “Love Potion No. 9” — The Searchers
  • “Disturbia” — Rihanna
  • “I’m Your Boogie Man” — KC and The Sunshine Band
  • “Somebody’s Watching Me” — Rockwell
  • “Feed My Frankenstein” — Alice Cooper
  • “Heads Will Roll” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
  • “Freaks Come Out At Night” — Whodini
  • “Halloween Theme” John Carpenter
