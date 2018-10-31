SALT LAKE CITY — There are plenty of Halloween-themed songs out there in the wide world of music. But only a few of them deserve all-time great status.
We scoured the internet this morning to find a bunch of top playlists for Halloween music.
PopMatters: In this list, which was originally published in 2014, “I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins topped the entire list, followed closely by “Red Right Hand” from Nick Cave. Here is the full list:
- “I Put a Spell on You” — Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
- “Red Right Hand” — Nick Cave
- “Spooky” — Classics IV
- “Black Magic Woman” — Santana
- “Werewolves of London” — Warren Zevon
- “Welcome to My Nightmare” — Alice Cooper
- “Halloween” — Siouxsie and the Banshees
- “Monster Mash” — Bobby “Boris” Pickett
- “Pet Sematary” — The Ramones
- “Werewolf” — Cat Power
- “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” — Bauhaus
- “Superstition” — Stevie Wonder
Spotify: The music streaming service shared the most-streamed Halloween songs. Here’s a rundown of that list:
- “Thriller” — Michael Jackson
- “Monster Mash” — Bobby “Boris” Pickett
- “Ghostbusters” — Ray Parker, Jr.
- “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” — Blue Oyster Cult
- “Highway to Hell” — AC/DC
- “This is Halloween” — The Citizens of Halloween
- “Werewolves of London” — Warren Zevon
- “Somebody’s Watching Me” — Rockwell
- “A Nightmare on My Street” — DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
- “Black Magic Woman” — Santana
YouTube: The video streaming website similarly offered a list of top played songs on YouTube, Refinery29 reports.
- “Every Day is Halloween” — Ministry
- “Thriller” — Michael Jackson
- “Ghostbusters” — Ray Parker, Jr.
- “Monster Mash” — Bobby “Boris” Pickett
- “Spooky Scary Skeletons” — Andrew Gold
- “Witch Doctor” — Cartoons
- “Banana Boat (Day-O) — Harry Belafonte
- "This Is Halloween” — Marilyn Manson
- “Werewolves of London” — Warren Zevon
- “Dragula” — Rob Zombie
- “I Put a Spell on You” — Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
- “Abracadabra” — Steve Miller Band
- “Love Potion No. 9” — The Searchers
- “Disturbia” — Rihanna
- “I’m Your Boogie Man” — KC and The Sunshine Band
- “Somebody’s Watching Me” — Rockwell
- “Feed My Frankenstein” — Alice Cooper
- “Heads Will Roll” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- “Freaks Come Out At Night” — Whodini
- “Halloween Theme” John Carpenter