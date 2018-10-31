SALT LAKE CITY — There are plenty of Halloween-themed songs out there in the wide world of music. But only a few of them deserve all-time great status.

We scoured the internet this morning to find a bunch of top playlists for Halloween music.

PopMatters: In this list, which was originally published in 2014, “I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins topped the entire list, followed closely by “Red Right Hand” from Nick Cave. Here is the full list:

“I Put a Spell on You” — Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

“Red Right Hand” — Nick Cave

“Spooky” — Classics IV

“Black Magic Woman” — Santana

“Werewolves of London” — Warren Zevon

“Welcome to My Nightmare” — Alice Cooper

“Halloween” — Siouxsie and the Banshees

“Monster Mash” — Bobby “Boris” Pickett

“Pet Sematary” — The Ramones

“Werewolf” — Cat Power

“Bela Lugosi’s Dead” — Bauhaus

“Superstition” — Stevie Wonder

Spotify: The music streaming service shared the most-streamed Halloween songs. Here’s a rundown of that list:

“Thriller” — Michael Jackson

“Monster Mash” — Bobby “Boris” Pickett

“Ghostbusters” — Ray Parker, Jr.

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” — Blue Oyster Cult

“Highway to Hell” — AC/DC

“This is Halloween” — The Citizens of Halloween

“Werewolves of London” — Warren Zevon

“Somebody’s Watching Me” — Rockwell

“A Nightmare on My Street” — DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

“Black Magic Woman” — Santana

YouTube: The video streaming website similarly offered a list of top played songs on YouTube, Refinery29 reports.