LOGAN — A day after a prominent northern Utah businessman was charged and arrested for several sex-related crimes against teenagers, Utah State University officials issued a warning to students.

Lonnie Kent Nyman, 34, of Millville, Cache County — the president and owner of Nyman Funeral Home — was charged Tuesday in 1st District Court with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; four counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, witness tampering and obstruction of justice, third-degree felonies; and two counts of enticing a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

According to charging documents, Nyman had child pornography on his iPad and arranged to have sex with juvenile boys.

On Wednesday, USU police issued a "Code Blue," or community safety alert.

"USU police are concerned about a potential threat to the Logan campus from Lonnie Kent Nyman, who was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor," according to the message from Chief Mike Kuehn. "Nyman has ties to campus community members, and may pose a threat to them and others."

The chief states that Nyman had posted bail, which was set at $100,000.

Without explaining why Nyman is perceived to be a threat on campus, Kuehn asked students to call 911 or contact USU police at 435-797-1939 if he is spotted on campus.

"Do not approach him," the alert states.