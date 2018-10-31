SALT LAKE CITY — There’s nothing cheap about Halloween.

What’s going on: A new report from LendEDU identified the cost of Halloween for the majority of Americans.

The average American will spend about $185.50 in 2018 on Halloween.

That number is higher than last year when people spent $169.81.

Close to 41 percent ($76.05) will go toward candy.

36 percent ($66.78) will go toward costumes.

23 percent ($42.67) will go toward decorations.

Why?: Candy is an important part of Halloween. It’s pretty much what presents are for Christmas.

“No one wants to be that one house in the neighborhood that is known for not giving out candy on Halloween, so everybody reaches into their pocket to buy some to handout to eager trick-or-treaters. Just don't be the house that leaves an unsupervised candy bowl on the front steps because your costly candy will disappear quicker than a ghost, and you will be left having to go out again to spend more cash on candy.”

Costumes also proved important for many.

“Depending on your levels of enthusiasm and spirit, costumes can become incredibly expensive. The more authentic the costume, the better the costume, and chances are a costume only becomes more costly as it becomes more impressive.”

Go deeper: You can read more at Lend Edu.

