SALT LAKE CITY — Utah apparently is all about the Halloween makeup, according to a new report from CenturyLinkQuote.

  • The report identified makeup as the top search topic for the Beehive State. The team used Google Trends data to discover each state’s top-searched item.
  • Utah was one of six states to search for makeup. The other states are Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, New Mexico and Rhode Island.

Some interesting findings from the study:

  • Illinois’ top Googled topic is “razor blade in candy.” This might be a reference to a 2012 incident in which a local resident found a razor blade inside his daughter’s candy.
  • Five states — Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee and Vermont — are unsure about the holiday since they Googled “What is Halloween?”
  • Three states — Georgia, Ohio and Virginia — want to know if Halloween is satanic.
  • Seven states — Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, New York and Texas — all want to know more about Halloween party ideas.

Results: The search results were specifically captured for Oct. 30 and 31 of last year, showing that these topics are what people are searching for on Halloween.

