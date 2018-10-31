Taubman Centers, Inc.
The Cheesecake Factory is offering a free slice of cheesecake on Halloween with a DoorDash order of $30 or more.

SALT LAKE CITY — Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Come with us and you will see free cheesecake on Halloween.

What’s going on: The Cheesecake Factory announced it plans to offer one free slice of its Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with a delivery order of $30 or more.

The catch: You have to use DoorDash with the promo code “TREATORTREAT” at checkout.

Seriously — you don’t even have to visit the restaurant to get a free slice.

Other information: Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America for every piece sold at the restaurant locations, Food and Wine reports.

