SALT LAKE CITY — Senior linebackers Chase Hansen and Cody Barton are continuing to have quite a year for 16th-ranked Utah. The team captains and in-state products enter Saturday’s game at Arizona State as the top tacklers for the Utes — Hansen has made 68 stops, while Barton has 60. Their combined totals have yielded 17.5 tackles for loss, 8 pass breakups, 5.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 3 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Utah cornerbacks Sharrieff Shah said the duo has made the whole defense better.

“Such a benefit and blessing. It’s unbelievable,” Shah said. “It’s unbelievable the plays that those two make that we were unable to make last year.”

Shah credits the linebackers, especially in zone concepts, for responding to developments in a moment’s notice to assist the cornerbacks. He said they see it, process it, communicate back to you, relay the information and then make a play on the ball.

“It makes your life so much easier,” Shah explained.

He added there’s no wondering about such things as: “Did that route just go into the black hole? Is somebody going to pick that up?”

Unlike years past, the communication allows for other tasks to be completed simultaneously — robbing things that quarterbacks didn’t think were possible by not carrying an underneath route so long.

“So it all works in a very symbiotic relationship and it is just lockstep,” Shah said. “But those guys have made everything better. So cerebral, love them.”

SPECIAL SPOT: Sun Devil Stadium will always be historically significant for the Utes. It’s where the original BCS Busters defeated Pittsburgh 35-7 in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl. Although a lot of time has passed, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham acknowleged that going back to Tempe always brings back special memories.

“That was a great week and had a great experience there,” he said.

MOVING UP: Running back Zack Moss is just 556 yards from breaking John White’s school record for rushing yards in a season (1,519 in 2011). Moss ran for 211 yards and three touchdowns in last Friday’s 41-10 win at UCLA.

“It was a pretty good game. I mean, we came back and watched film and there was a lot more we could have did,” Moss said. “But overall I felt it was a good game, something to continue to build off of.”

As far as rushing for 211 yards, Moss noted it wasn’t as exhausting as you would think.

“It’s probably the best I felt coming out of a game this season,” said Moss, who added that he feels 100 percent after being slowed by a sore ankle earlier in the year.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin scores a touchdown against USC Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Ute coaches liked Benjamin and "recruited him hard," but lost out to Arizona State.

RUNNIN’ DEVIL: ASU running back Eno Benjamin, a sophomore out of Wylie, Texas, has been on Utah’s radar for a long time — long before the 938 yards and nine touchdowns he’s netted this season.

“We really liked him out of high school and recruited him hard,” Whittingham said. “But ended up not getting him.”

Whittingham added that Benjamin is a solid back, consistent and a tough runner. "He has very good vision. He runs behind his pads well and he gets north and south,” Whittingham said. “There isn't a lot of wasted motion with him. He takes good care of the ball. Their whole team is doing well at taking care of the ball. They have only turned it over six times this year and that is low in the Pac-12."

EXTRA POINTS: Utah is 5-0 this season when leading at halftime ... Senior Matt Gay leads the Pac-12 in scoring with 8.4 points per game ... The Utes are 32-37 in conference games since joining the Pac-12 in 2011 ... Wide receiver Solomon Enis (Phoenix) and running back T.J. Green (Chandler) are from Arizona ... Utah’s all-time record against ASU in Tempe is 4-14, including a 1-8 mark since 1976.

• • •

No. 16 Utah (6-2, 4-2)

at Arizona State (4-4, 2-3)

Sun Devil Stadium — Tempe, Ariz.

Saturday, 2 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: ESPN 700AM