SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a scary good deal on Mexican food.

On Oct. 31, Chipotle is offering a special deal to customers that come creeping in. According to Chipotle’s website, anyone that wears a costume to the restaurant on Halloween will receive a $4 burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos.

The offer starts at 3 p.m. and goes until close.

But the scary good deal doesn’t end just there. USA Todayreported that customers who take a picture at Chipotle in their costume and then post it to Instagram will be entered into a costume contest. Customers must be 13 years old or older to participate.

The winner will receive free Chipotle for a year.

"Boorito is a longstanding Chipotle tradition that's beloved by our fans," Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said in a statement. "We love contributing to the Halloween spirit and seeing our customers show off their fun, creative costumes to celebrate Halloween and enjoy some of their favorite food."

According toUSA Today, the “Boorito” deal has raised a dollar in price since last year when meals were offered for $3.

Bustle reported that when the promotion initially started back in 2000, the burritos were given out for free.

More information about the promotion can be found on Chipotle’s website.