For the second-consecutive season, Dixie State football senior defensive lineman Remington Kelly has been named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, while eight others were named to the Football Honor Roll.

Kelly, who was one of four defensive linemen named to the RMAC All-Academic Team, ranks first among DSU’s defensive linemen with 26 tackles (7.0 for loss), six quarterback hurries, five sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble through nine games this season. Kelly has also blocked two kicks during the 2018 campaign. Kelly, who graduated in the spring with a 3.612 GPA in business administration, is now working on a second bachelor’s degree in communication studies.

Eight other Dixie State football players landed on the RMAC Football Honor Roll, including redshirt sophomore tight end Hunter Christensen (3.936, business administration), senior receiver Brad Duran (3.741, integrated studies), redshirt freshman receiver Blake Ence (3.657, business administration), junior defensive lineman Beda Galleta (3.597, media studies), junior running back Sei-J Lauago (3.379, criminal justice), redshirt freshman defensive lineman Gage Manzione (3.751, general studies), senior quarterback Michael Sanders (3.475, recreation and sport management) and sophomore kicker A.J. Yergensen (3.882, finance).

Colorado School of Mine’s Brody Oliver and CSU-Pueblo’s Brandon Payer were named RMAC Football Academic Players of the Year, with Oliver named Academic Offensive Player of the Year and Payer tabbed as Academic Defensive Player of the Year.

The award winners, along with the First-Team All-Academic members, were voted on by the conference’s sports information directors. To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two-consecutive semesters or three-consecutive quarters (RMAC Manual 3.4.2). All student-athletes that meet those requirements but were not voted First Team automatically qualify for the Honor Roll.

Dixie State will host No. 6 Colorado School of Mines on Saturday at 1 p.m., in the 2018 home finale. The game will serve as the annual homecoming game and senior day.