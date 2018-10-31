SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween can be a tragic night for many, a new study has revealed.

What’s going on: About 43 percent more pedestrians die on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

In total, there are four more pedestrian deaths on Oct. 31 every year.

The study found 608 pedestrians died from 1975 to 2016 on Halloween night, which is 43 percent higher than any other night.

Tragically, 55 of those deaths were children 4 to 8 years old.

That means 10 times more kids died from being hit by a car on Halloween nights, peaking around 6 p.m.

The study found 851 deaths occurred on the 84 other nights for comparison.

The bigger picture: “Sadly, some of the things that make the holiday delightful also make it dangerous,” The Verge reports. “The evenings get dark earlier, creating a spooky vibe, but also reducing visibility on the road. Kids rush from home to home trick-or-treating, sometimes darting out into the road in their excitement. Adults who are out at bars or parties having fun of their own might get behind the wheel when they shouldn’t.”

How it began: Researchers John Staples and Candace Yip from the University of British Columbia started the study because they were curious about how much Halloween impacts pedestrian risks.

They dug through 42 years of deaths on the road, beginning in 1975, to figure out the numbers for their study.

They specifically compared deaths from 5 p.m. to midnight on Halloween. They compared those numbers to those from one week earlier and one week later.

Bottom line: There’s an opportunity to make people safer on Halloween, according to Yip.

"Our findings suggest there are opportunities to improve pedestrian safety on Halloween, but they also highlight ways that traffic safety might be improved on the other 364 days of the year," said Yip. "Residential traffic calming, vehicle speed control, and incorporating reflective patches into outerwear might improve pedestrian safety year-round."

