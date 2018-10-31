Timpview (7-3) at Roy (8-2)

5A state tournament quarterfinal

Friday, 4 p.m.

Parry’s Power Guide: Timpview by 2

All-time series: Timpview leads 2-0

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Dixie’s Andy Stokes and Roy’s Fred Fernandes

Last meeting: Nov. 21, 2014 – Timpview 28, Roy 7 (4A championship)

Timpview and Roy got a firsthand glimpse of each other this summer when they participated in the Weber State team camp together.

It was the first opportunity for first-year Timpview coach Andy Stokes to get his players in pads and start implementing his offensive and defensive philosophies. At the time, Roy coach Fred Fernandes recalls his defensive having a difficult time slowing down Timpview’s two running backs.

Heading into Friday’s quarterfinal, visiting Timpview now has three ball carries for Roy’s stout defense to worry about.

“We’re going to need to stop a three-headed monster in the run game,” said Fernandes. “Our defense is going to have to play tough. We’ve generally been good at stopping the run we just haven’t had three different guys to try and stop. That’s going to be a big key to the game.”

Targhee Lamson and Ammon Ahquin — who were with Timpview in the summer — have each rushed for over 600 yards this season. The player who wasn’t there during the summer was sophomore Sione Moa.

Moa played some running back earlier in the season, but the past two weeks he’s got the majority of the reps at quarterback where he’s been doing a ton of damage on the ground.

He rushed for 214 yards in the regular season finale against Cottonwood and then last week in a first-round win over Highland he rushed for 144 yards and passed for 69 yards.

Senior Nui Adolpho figures to get snaps at quarterback as well, which adds another layer for Roy’s defense to prepare for.

Roy’s defense should be up to the challenge though as it ranked fourth in the 5A in scoring defense this season only allowing 16.8 ppg.

“They’re impressive. They’ve got five or six really good athletes and their fronts on both sides of the ball are big, physical impressive kids. We’re putting in as much work as we can to get prepared for them,” said Stokes.

Balance has been the key offensively for Roy this season. No running back has rushed for over 500 yards and no receiver has hauled in more than 600 yards, but a half a dozen skill position players have made major contributions which give quarterback Jaxson Dart numerous options to spread the ball around.

“Our offense, we have to be productive against probably the best defense we’ve faced this year. They have guys at every position,” said Fernandes.

Timpview and Roy both were bounced from the first round of the playoffs a year ago, but one of them will be playing on the turf at Rice-Eccles Stadium in the 5A semifinals next week.

“Last year was a really disappointing end to the season and we would love to keep playing in November,” said Fernandes.

As for Timpview, Stokes said things are finally starting to click after his team went through a predictably up-and-down season.

“New coaches, new offense, new defense, and it takes time for those things to start to click and the kids are starting to understand and starting to be disciplined in our schematics and that’s helping us a lot,” said Stokes.

……

Timpview statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 30.9 ppg (9th in 5A)

Scoring defense: 24.3 ppg (15th in 5A)

Passing leader: Nui Adolpho (116-234, 49.6%, 1,490 yards, 7 TDs, 13 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Sione Moa (81 carries, 703 yards, 12 TDs), Targhee Lamson (110 carries, 618 yards, 3 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Rowan Reay (43 rec., 597 yards, 3 TDs), Panga Pulu (47 rec., 528 yards, 4 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Quincy Hale (44 tackles), Lake Moa (43 tackles)

Sack leaders: Kaleo Neves (7 sacks)

Interception leaders: Quincy Hale (3 INTs), Raider Damuni (3 INTs)

……

Roy statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 33.3 ppg (5th in 5A)

Scoring defense: 16.8 ppg (4th in 5A)

Passing leader: Jaxson Dart (105-174, 60.3%, 1,823 yards, 12 TDs, 7 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Jaden Harris (82 carries, 496 yards, 7 TDs), Moises Martinez (79 carries, 377 yards, 2 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Kyrese Rowan (34 rec., 582 yards, 4 TDs), Josh Gallegos (22 rec., 396 yards, 2 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Levi Conley (83 tackles), Jackson Cella (58 tackles)

Sack leaders: Justin Lacefield (9 sacks), Xavier Montoya (5 sacks)

Interception leaders: Josh Gallegos (5 INTs), Kyrese Rowan (5 INTs)

……

Felt’s Facts for Timpview High School

Head Coach: 2018 — Andy Stokes (7-3)

All-time record: 342-120 (41 years)

Region championships: 19 (1977 co, 1986 co, 1991, 1992, 1993 co, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005 co, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015)

Playoff appearances: 38

Current playoff appearance streak: 29 (1990-2018)

All-time playoff record: 73-26

State championships: 11 (1986, 1991, 1997, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014)

State championship record: 11-2

……

Felt’s Facts for Roy High School

Head Coach: 2011-current — Fred Fernandes (54-28)

All-time record: 253-281-2 (54 years)

Region championships: 10 (1975, 1976, 1980 co, 1983 co, 1989 co, 1990 co, 1991 co, 2014, 2016 co, 2018 co)

Playoff appearances: 26

Current playoff appearance streak: 6 (2013-2018)

All-time playoff record: 16-24

State championships: 1 (1981)

State championship record: 1-2