SALT LAKE CITY — A memorial scholarship fund honoring slain University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey has raised about $40,000, according to the school.

The majority of contributions have come from Utahns, but about three dozen donors are from McCluskey's native Washington state, and others living abroad, including in Canada, Belgium, Australia, Japan and Great Britain.

About 460 individual donors have given to the fund, which will provide scholarships to students on the school's track and field team.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News University of Utah women's volleyball player Kenzie Koerber and other members of the team wear stickers for Lauren McCluskey in their game with Washington State in the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018.

Most of the Utah donors are not affiliated with the university, said school spokesman Chris Nelson. And many are fans of rival Brigham Young University.

McCluskey, a senior at the school who was majoring in communication, was shot to death on campus Oct. 22 by a man she briefly dated and whom she stopped seeing after learning he was a registered sex offender, police said. Her killing has spurred a series of reviews by the university and Utah's public safety department.

In her obituary, McCluskey's family members urged people to refrain from sending flowers and instead give to the scholarship fund or to the Whitman County Humane Society in Washington.

A celebration of her life is scheduled for Nov. 11 in Pullman, Washington.