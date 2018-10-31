SPRINGVILLE — Two people were arrested and many more detained for questioning late Tuesday as Springville police sorted out a domestic dispute that turned into a shooting.

Police started untangling the wild series of events about 10 p.m. when officers were called to a shooting in the Brookside area, said Springville Police Lt. Warren Foster. As officers were en route, they spotted a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed, he said.

Officers pulled that car over and found seven people inside, Foster said. As the officers had everyone get out, they discovered one man had a head injury and another had been shot in the foot, he said.

The two people were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

As detectives continued retracing the group's steps, they were led to a house where the shooting allegedly occurred. Investigators learned that the man who was shot in the foot had lived at the house with his girlfriend. The girlfriend is the daughter of a woman who also lives at the house with her common-law husband, who owns the house, Foster said.

There was a dispute earlier in the day and the daughter and her boyfriend were told they had to move out, Foster said. The couple returned to the house later that night with friends to collect their belongings, he said.

But as the couple was moving out, the girlfriend's brother got into an argument with her boyfriend, Foster said. It was during the argument that Justin Jenkins, 61, the homeowner, came out of the house holding a gun, he said. Jenkins then hit a 21-year-old man in the head with the gun, Foster said.

But when the man was pistol-whipped, the gun went off and struck the boyfriend in the foot, Foster said.

The daughter, boyfriend and their five friends all loaded into one car after the shot was fired and drove away.

Jenkins was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in city limits and reckless endangerment.

While detectives were attempting to interview all the parties involved in the small Springville Police Department, they learned that about four hours earlier, Eli Edwards, the brother of the girlfriend, had brandished a knife at the boyfriend, Foster said. Because of that, he was arrested for investigation of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.