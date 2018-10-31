Lee Jin-man, AP
A visitor walks along the beach near the Olympic Rings in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Gangneung is the site of the coastal cluster which will host ice hockey, figure skating, speedskating, short track and curling for the 2018 Olympics. The 2018 Pyeongchang Games will be held from Feb. 9 to 25. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 31.

Utah legal scholars and politicians say President Donald Trump can’t end birthright citizenship with an executive order. Read more.

University of Utah releases Lauren McCluskey’s reports to police 10 days before murder. Read more.

Did Bronco Mendenhall take a shot at BYU? Possibly. Here’s our take.

A Utah funeral home owner was charged with sex crimes and the attorney faces obstruction of justice charge. Read more.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said another Olympics is “ours to lose.” Read more.

A look at national news:

