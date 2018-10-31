SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 31.
Utah legal scholars and politicians say President Donald Trump can’t end birthright citizenship with an executive order. Read more.
University of Utah releases Lauren McCluskey’s reports to police 10 days before murder. Read more.
Did Bronco Mendenhall take a shot at BYU? Possibly. Here’s our take.
A Utah funeral home owner was charged with sex crimes and the attorney faces obstruction of justice charge. Read more.
Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said another Olympics is “ours to lose.” Read more.
Our most popular stories:
- Will Utah be the U.S. pick for another Winter Games? We'll know by the end of the year
- Utah's Qualtrics tees up IPO, and it could be the state's biggest ever
- Daylight saving time is about to end. Here's what you need to know
- Why the relationship between religion and politics is more complicated than you think
- Concert review: Josh Groban raises Utah fans up during inspirational Salt Lake show
We have some sports highlights to share:
- Utah football: How pregame rituals get Utes ready for battle
- Dick Harmon: Will Utes, Cougars and Aggies get 'er done in November?
A look at national news:
- Trump makes solemn visit to Pittsburgh, even as officials shun his timing [CNN]
- Lion Air official ousted as divers zero in on suspected fuselage [WSJ]
- Afghanistan army helicopter crash: Senior officials among 25 dead [Al Jazeera]
- India unveils world's tallest statue [CBS News]
- In echo of Flint, Mich., water crisis now hits Newark [The New York Times]