Springville (6-5) at Olympus (11-0)

5A state tournament quarterfinal

Friday, 4 p.m.

Parry’s Power Guide: Olympus by 18

All-time series: Olympus leads, 3-2

Coach vs. coach: Springville’s Willy Child and Olympus’ Aaron Whitehead tied 1-1

Last meeting: Oct. 27, 2017 — Springville 28, Olympus 14 (5A first round at Springville)

Throughout the 2018 season, the Olympus Titans have looked unstoppable. Olympus cruised to a 10-0 regular season, averaging 40.5 points per game while allowing just 5.7 points per contest.

The next team that will try to stop the Titans? Springville, which knocked Olympus out in the first round of the 5A playoffs last season.

“They’re a team that year in and year out makes a deep run in the playoffs, and they knocked us off last year. We lost to them in the first round. We were tied at 14 early and they separated and beat us 28-14. Very well coached. Willy Child does a great job … it’s going to take everything we have to compete against these guys,” Olympus coach Aaron Whitehead said.

Olympus is led by quarterback Jackson Frank, who has thrown for 1,696 yards and 26 touchdowns, aided by running back/wide receivers Jack Hollberg, Chase Bennion, Tommy Poulton and Scotty Edwards.

“Jackson Frank gives us great confidence, but he’s just a piece of what we have," Whitehead said. "We have some pretty good weapons. We have four different running backs/receivers. We have three starting running backs and then we rotate one in at running back or receiver that are very capable of running a decent route or breaking one if they get their hands on the ball. Each of them, sometime this season, have had breakaway runs for a long distance for touchdowns.”

One big target is receiver Noah Bennee, who has caught 10 touchdown passes this season.

“Our wide receiver Noah Bennee — also a free safety — is coming off a monster game. Last week he had two interceptions, and he also had two touchdown receptions, and he blocked Alta’s extra point. Noah’s a big 6-4 athletic receiver,” Whitehead said.

The Titans' offense is powered by the strength of their offensive line.

“Our offensive line is probably one of the better ones we’ve had at Olympus. If we’re firing on all cylinders, we have great confidence,” Whitehead said.

On defense, Lincoln Draper leads the team with 78 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two interceptions, while Bennee has six picks.

“Noah’s huge (on defense). We have a really good front seven as well," Whitehead said. "We try and do a player of the game for each week, we have an offensive, defensive, special teams player of the game as well as someone on our scout team that we try to honor, and one of those weeks, our defensive coordinator goes, ‘Aaron, you’ve just got to give it to the whole defense. We really don’t have a weakness on our defense. You look at what we’ve done this year, teams have been held to under six points against us. I think defense is our strength (but) our offense is good too.”

How is Springville preparing for the matchup?

“We’re just doing what we do every week, watching film and trying to get ready for a very good football team,” Springville coach Willy Child said.

Springville quarterback Payton Murphy has thrown for 1,550 yards and 17 touchdowns with just one interception.

“Payton, he’s a winner, he’s a competitor. The games we didn’t have him this year, we weren’t as successful, so having him at quarterback gives us a lot of confidence,” Child said.

On the ground, Isaiah Webb has rushed for 765 yards.

“Isaiah is a tough player, he plays physical. Being a senior, he knows our offense, knows what we’re trying to do and so he’s just a really good player for us that we know if we do our job up front, he’s going to get us a lot of yards,” Child said.

Rylan Poulsen is one of the impact players on defense for the Red Devils

“Rylan is a big playmaker for us. He’s great against the run, he’s great against the pass. He helps us on both sides of the ball, he’s one of our offensive threats as well. He’s a senior and he knows what we expect, he knows the game plan on defense and he goes out and executes it,” Child said.

To pull off an upset against one of the best teams in the state, Springville with have to play absolutely flawless football.

…….

Springville statistical breakdown

(Note: Individual stats missing Week 11 stats)

Scoring offense: 19.9 ppg (17th in 5A)

Scoring defense: 22.2 ppg (11th in 5A)

Passing leader: Payton Murphy (102-183, 55.7%, 1,550 yards, 17 TDs)

Rushing leaders: Isaiah Webb (163 carries, 765 yards, 2 TDs), Payton Murphy (75 carries, 282 yards, 4 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Clayton Johnson (25 rec., 517 yards, 6 TDs), Rylan Poulsen (20 rec., 349 yards, 4 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Stats not complete

Sack leaders: Stats not complete

Interception leaders: Stats not complete

…….

Olympus statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 40.5 ppg (3rd in 5A)

Scoring defense: 5.7 ppg (1st in 5A)

Passing leader: Jackson Frank (87-159, 54.7%, 1,696 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Jack Hollberg (64 carries, 669 yards, 5 TDs), Chase Bennion (95 carries, 619 yards, 5 TDs), Tommy Poulton (57 carries, 545 yards, 12 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Noah Bennee (28 rec., 593 yards, 10 TDs), Scott Edwards (13 rec., 430 yards, 6 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Lincoln Draper (78 tackles), Isaac Wilcox (74 tackles)

Sack leaders: Emerson Conlon (6 sacks), Lincoln Draper (5.5 sacks)

Interception leaders: Noah Bennee (6 INTs)

…….

Felt’s Facts for Springville High School

Head Coach: 2012-current — Willy Child (53-28)

All-time record: 439-408-32 (102 years)

Championships region: 25 (1922, 1926, 1929, 1933, 1938, 1954, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986 co, 1988 co, 1990, 1991 co, 1992, 1993 co, 2001, 2004 , 2009, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 48

Current playoff appearance streak: 6 (2013-2018)

All-time playoff record: 31-45

State championships: 1 (1985)

State championship record: 1-4

……

Felt’s Facts for Olympus High School

Head Coach: 2011-current — Aaron Whitehead (59-28)

All-time record: 383-271-9 (66 years)

Region championships: 13 (1964, 1977, 1982, 1983, 1986, 1998, 2001 co, 2003-co, 2011, 2012-co, 2013-co, 2015, 2016, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 36

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 30-33

State championships: 2 (1984, 1998)

State championship record: 2-2