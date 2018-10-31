Jordan (6-4) at Skyridge (9-1)

5A state tournament quarterfinal

Friday, 4 p.m.

Parry’s Power Guide: Skyridge by 1

All-time series: Skyridge leads 1-0

Coach vs. coach: Skyridge’s Jon Lehman leads Jordan’s Kaleo Teriipaia, 1-0

Last meeting: Nov. 3, 2017 – Skyridge 45, Jordan 43 (5A quarterfinal at Skyridge)

Those wanting to see a truly competitive 5A quarterfinal matchup would do well to stop by Skyridge when it takes on Jordan this Friday. On paper, the game looks to be as even as any in the state, with both Jordan and Skyridge coaches expressing agreement and mutual admiration for one another.

Of course the two teams have already provided a glimpse into what may happen on Friday, with Skyridge escaping with a 45-43 in last year's quarterfinals. No one will be surprised if a similar score is put up this time around, least of all Skyridge coach Jon Lehman.

"They're real balanced, which makes it tough and yeah, we're going in feeling this will be as a tough of a game as we've played this year," Lehman said. "I'm impressed when watching them and yeah, we're going to have to play well to get past these guys. It's a balanced matchup between two real good teams that deserve to be there."

For Jordan coach Kaleo Teriipaia, he shared similar sentiments.

"Skyridge is well-coached, disciplined and they like to bring the heat on defense. On offense, they can put up points," Teriipaia said. "This is the game I think fans will be treated to a good one and we're fortunate to be here to play a great team like Skyridge."

Skyridge is only its third year as a program, yet has already shown an ability to make deep runs in the playoffs, relying on balanced play up and down the position groups.

"On offense we've really received good play from our quarterback Jayden Clemons. He really gets us into what we do well," Lehman said. "We've had great play from our running back Ma'a Notoa and real good receivers, led by Nathan Upham, but it really starts on the line, and we've had great play up there."

Lehman also complimented his defensive play, highlighting standout players like Jaxon Peck, Ty Arrington, Blayden Togiai and Ioholani Raas, among others.

Skyridge lost its first game of the year to Riverton but has rolled since, taking the Region 8 championship while beating region opponents by an average of just over four touchdowns.

For Jordan, it had a tough time early playing a stacked schedule but improved throughout the season and came out of Region 7 play with just one loss — to No. 1-ranked Corner Canyon.

"We've really had our seniors step up and lead everyone — getting people to believe," Teriipaia said. "We've told them they're a team that deserves to play with the best and the players have realized that. We've come together and played like a top team and we'll definitely need to play our best yet to get by Skyridge on Friday."

Both Jordan and Skyridge were at top form in the first round of the playoffs, with the Beetdiggers putting up 56 points to get by comfortably over Lehi (56-28) while Skyridge had little trouble getting past Farmington 56-7.

…….

Jordan statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 33.0 ppg (6th in 5A)

Scoring defense: 18.1 ppg (7th in 5A)

Passing leader: Christian Bruderer (200-299, 66.9%, 2,201 yards, 14 TDs, 8 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Jake Shaver (165 carries, 926 yards, 20 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Ethan Bolingbroke (87 rec., 1,080 yards, 8 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Izayah Fawson (69 tackles), Steve Street (67 tackles)

Sack leaders: Steve Street (11 sacks), Erwin Avendana (10.5 sacks)

Interception leaders: Quinten Kafentzis (3 INTs)

…….

Skyridge statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 40.8 ppg (2nd in 5A)

Scoring defense: 17.0 ppg (5th in 5A)

Passing leader: Jayden Clemons (105-204, 51.5%, 1,800 yards, 21 TDs, 8 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Ma’a Nota (203 carries, 1,327 yards, 19 TDs), Jayden Clemons (75 carries, 658 yards, 7 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Nathan Upham (39 rec., 949 yards, 11 TDs), Dylan Samuels (19 rec., 389 yards, 5 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Ioholani Raas (50 tackles), Mitchell Sampson (45 tackles)

Sack leaders: Ioholani Raas (6 sacks), Blayden Togiai (6 sacks)

Interception leaders: Jaxon Peck (2 INTs)

…….

Felt’s Facts for Jordan High School

Head Coach: 2017-current — Kaleo Teriipaia (13-9)

All-time record: 555-428-28 (109 years)

Region championships: 26 (1931, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1944, 1947, 1948, 1950, 1958, 1961, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988 co, 1989, 1991, 1993 co, 1994, 1998, 2002 co, 2005-co, 2012)

Playoff appearances: 48

Current playoff appearance streak: 14 (2005-2018)

All-time playoff record: 57-35

State championships: 12 (1931, 1934, 1936, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1944, 1947, 1948, 1950, 1994, 2012)

State championship record: 12-4

……

Felt’s Facts for Skyridge High School

Head Coach: 2016-current — Jon Lehman (27-8)

All-time record: 27-8 (3 years)

Region championships: 1 (2018)

Playoff appearances: 2

Current playoff appearance streak: 2 (2017-2018)

All-time playoff record: 4-1

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-1