USA Today's Draft Wire recently published an interview with Utah running back Zack Moss. In the interview, Moss talked about being related to Santana Moss, which running backs he admired growing up, and what to expect from the Utes the rest of the way.

Some highlights:

JM (Justin Melo): What’s more satisfying and why, taking a 75-yard run to the house, or chipping away at the defense by carrying the ball a handful of times on a long drive?

ZM (Zack Moss): I would probably have to say option B. I love carrying the ball multiple times on a drive. I get a certain level of satisfaction from wearing out the defense and imposing my will on them. I enjoy watching them quit play by play. That’s when they start to understand they don’t even wanna play with you.

JM: What can fans expect from Zack Moss and the Utes for the remainder of the season?

ZM: We’re gonna continue to compete and grow as a team. We’re a bunch of young men who have a special sense of togetherness. We’re gonna continue to grow both on and off the field. We’re gonna continue to win together so we can do what’s never been done here before. Being a Utah Ute is special.

JM: You’ve battled some ankle issues throughout this year. How are you feeling?

ZM: Everything is good and healthy. I’m just happy to be operating with optimal health right now.

Four Utes named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Pac 12 Offense of the Week

Four Utes made the cut in Pro Football Focus’ All-Pac 12 Offense of the Week. RB Zack Moss, OT Darrin Paulo, OG Jordan Agasiva and C Orlando Umana were named to the team.

The All Pac-12 Offense of the Week from Week 9 pic.twitter.com/rJJzQe2fhf — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 31, 2018

Other links…

Utah will be wearing camo sideline gear for Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 games

Joe Williams’ Utah rushing record is still safe

Britain Covey earns Hornung Award Weekly Honors

And finally…

Utah will be wearing all-white for the first time this year as they play Arizona State in the desert