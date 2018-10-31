Pleasant Grove (7-4) at Fremont (8-2)

6A state tournament quarterfinal

Friday, 4 p.m.

Parry’s Power Guide: Pleasant Grove by 18

All-time series: Fremont leads 5-1

Coach vs. coach: Pleasant Grove’s Mark Wootton and Fremont’s Ross Arnold tied 1-1

Last meeting: Aug. 24, 2018 – Pleasant Grove 43, Fremont 22

Fremont and Pleasant Grove have matched up before during this season — in week two, to be exact — and the result wasn’t pretty for the Silver Wolves. Pleasant Grove defeated Fremont 43-22, but both programs have changed since that matchup, and the two sides have grown a lot since.

“It was early in the season and they’re not the same team they were then. We scored on some kind of unconventional plays, punt return and got some big plays on them, so the game was really a lot closer than the score. They’re always just a really physical, well-coached team,” Pleasant Grove head coach Mark Wootton said.

“Back in week two, we had a lot of guys that it was their second week of varsity experience. Where Pleasant Grove, they’re pretty seasoned. They’ve got a lot of guys that started three years, especially their skill guys. We failed miserably that night, obviously, with our execution and our effort and everything. I feel like we grew quite a bit from there. We learned from it, we challenged our guys to mature, get better and I feel like we’ve done that each week since then, so I’m excited to really kind of see how much improvement we really have had,” Fremont head coach Ross Arnold said.

Now, the two teams are meeting in the 6A quarterfinals. Pleasant Grove comes in having just defeated East in the first round.

“They’re a good team. They’re not a four seed — they are a four seed, but they’re not, they’d be a one or a two seed in any other league. They’re big and physical up front, they have great skill players. (Running back Dayne) Christiansen might be one of the best players in the state,” Arnold said.

Quarterback Jake Jensen runs the show at quarterback for the Vikings — throwing for 1,923 yards and 20 touchdowns.

“He’s a three-year starter and he’s been through a lot of football games, started 30-plus games, and seen a lot of things. He’s just throwing the ball really well. Playing with a lot of courage, he stands in there, he’ll take a hit, wait for receivers to get open. He’s a pretty good-sized kid, physical and just a really good leader — understands what we’re doing, kids are really rallying well with him,” Wootton said.

Add running back Dayne Christiansen (1,165 yards, 13 touchdowns) into the mix, and the Vikings have a powerful offense.

“He’s got over 2,000 all-purpose yards on the year. Not a real big kid, but very, very quick and fast. Really strong and he’s a four-year starter, started as a freshman. Really, really good hands, catches the ball in the backfield and is strong enough and tough enough to run the ball up the middle if we need him to. He’s a really good football player,” Wootton said.

For Fremont, quarterback Mitch Stratford has been the catalyst for the Silver Wolves’ offense, throwing for 2,274 yards and 30 touchdowns.

“We’ve got to stop their quarterback. He’s a solid player, doesn’t make very many mistakes,” Wootton said.

Jay Scott, at running back, has 734 yards and six touchdowns.

“First, he brings leadership. He’s a four-year starter for us at the varsity level, so he brings quite a bit of leadership. He’s a power runner, strong young man, just lowers his head and gets a couple extra yards. I think his leadership and stability, emotional stability, really helps us more than anything,” Arnold said.

Wootton knows that Fremont will give them a good game.

“They’re solid. Their kids play very hard. Defensively, they don’t make a lot of mistakes, they adjust really well and they’re very physical. Tough, strong kids. They’re not going to give up and they’re going to fight you the whole way,” Wootton said.

…….

Pleasant Grove statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 31.6 ppg (5th in 6A)

Scoring defense: 21.0 ppg (8th in 6A)

Passing leader: Jake Jensen (107-178, 60.1%, 1,923 yards, 20 TDs, 3 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Dayne Christiansen (168 carries, 1,165 yards, 13 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Jackson Hill (28 rec., 667 yards, 5 TDs), Dayne Christiansen (37 rec., 499 yards, 10 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Matt Smith (54 tackles), Maika Tauteoli (51 tackles)

Sack leaders: 4 tied at 2

Interception leaders: Rex Connors (2 INTs)

…….

Fremont statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 30.7 ppg (7th in 6A)

Scoring defense: 18.7 ppg (6th in 6A)

Passing leader: Mitch Stratford (150-266, 56.4%, 2,274 yards, 30 TDs, 5 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Jay Scott (149 carries, 734 yards, 6 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Calvin Peterson (47 rec., 835 yards, 10 TDs), Chaedon Dayton (21 rec., 357 yards, 9 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Chaedon Dayton (67 tackles), Trevor Hahn (56 tackles)

Sack leaders: Bridger Hansen (5 sacks), Justin Sagapolu (5 sacks)

Interception leaders: Hunter Burton (4 INTs)

……

Felt’s Facts for Pleasant Grove High School

Head Coach: 2016-current — Mark Wootton (19-17)

All-time record: 395-388-11 (78 years)

Region championships: 14 (1955, 1956, 1957, 1973 co, 1982 co, 1986 co, 1988 co, 1993 co, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2007 co, 2008, 2013 co)

Playoff appearances: 35

Current playoff appearance streak: 3 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 31-31

State championships: 3 (1955, 1956, 1993)

State championship record: 3-2

……

Felt’s Facts for Fremont High School

Head Coach: 2017-current — Ross Arnold (14-6)

All-time record: 167-104 (25 years)

Region championships: 7 (2002 co, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016 co)

Playoff appearances: 20

Current playoff appearance streak: 5 (2014-2018)

All-time playoff record: 26-19

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-3