DSU Athletics
DSU men's basketball lost its exhibition game to UVU on Tuesday night.

Dixie State opened the 2018-19 exhibition season with an 88-70 loss at in-state foe Utah Valley on Tuesday night at the UCCU Center.

The Trailblazers hung with their Division I counterparts for most of the first half and enjoyed an early 9-8 lead five minutes into play. The Wolverines quickly erased the deficit, though, with a 15-4 run to vault to a 23-13 advantage midway through the frame. Dixie State managed to stay within striking distance and found itself trailing by just four points at 39-35 at the intermission.

However, the second half was all Wolverines as UVU opened the stanza with a 23-6 run to open up a 62-43 lead. They then put the game away with a decisive 15-5 spurt to extend to an 81-56 bulge with just less than six minutes to play.

Comment on this story

Junior guard Jack Pagenkopf led the Trailblazers with 16 points on 3-of-3 shooting with one 3-pointer and a 9-of-13 effort at the foul line, while senior Dub Price tallied 12 points on 4-of-6 from the floor. Dixie State shot 40.4 percent (19-of-47) from the floor, including a 43.8 clip (7-of-16) from the perimeter, and the Trailblazers were outrebounded by a 35-28 count.

Dixie State officially opens the 2018-19 season on Saturday, Nov. 17, with a home date vs. Cal Poly Pomona. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.

Add a comment