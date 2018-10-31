Weber State women’s volleyball went the distance in a five-set match against Idaho State and lost with scores of 25-27, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23 and 10-15.

“At times we had wonderful effort,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “However, we haven't figured out to play with passion and purpose for an extended period of time when another team is playing well. And that is what Idaho State did tonight. They clearly wanted it more than us, and they deserved it. They played great, and we didn’t consistently match their desire.”

Weber State started out with a 12-6 lead in the first set and maintained that lead until Idaho State tied everything up at 24-24. ISU then went on to capitalize on WSU errors and claimed the set, 27-25.

Game two started out with both teams neck-and-neck. The game was tied at 13-13 with Rylin Roberts on the serve, and WSU went on a 7-0 run to take a 20-13 lead. Idaho State battled back, but it wasn’t enough. WSU’s Kennedy Redd came in and slammed down a big kill to take the second game, 25-19, in favor of the Wildcats.

Things were all tied up at 8-8 in the third set when the Bengals took off by stringing together a 12-3 run. WSU couldn’t make up the deficit and fell 25-19 in the third set.

Idaho State had a two to one lead overall in the match going into the fourth set. Weber State’s endurance peaked through in the fourth set. WSU was down 14-11 and went on a 5-0 run to take a 16-14 lead. The match remained within two points the rest of the set. To finish the fourth game off, Redd had back-to-back kills to give WSU the 25-23 victory after being tied at 23-23.

ISU demonstrated its resiliency in the fifth set as it quickly jumped out to an 8-3 lead. The Wildcats once again found themselves in a hole they couldn’t dig themselves out of and fell 15-10 in the final game.

Weber State was led by Andrea Hale, who had a double-double with 28 kills and 16 digs. Hale ended up hitting a .361 on the night and had 61 attacks. Megan Gneiting also rocked double-digit kills with 17. Helena Khouri put up 25 digs for WSU’s defensive efforts.

The Wildcats are now 13-9 overall on the season and 8-5 in Big Sky Conference play. WSU hits the road to take on Northern Colorado on Thursday, Nov. 1. Weber State has just five games left of the regular season, and three of them will be in Ogden.