Dixie State men's golf team remained in seventh place through the first 36 holes of play at the 2018 Hawai’i Hilo/Dennis Rose Intercollegiate on Tuesday at the Waikoloa Beach Kings’ Course.

The Trailblazers (298-290-588, +12) improved by eight shots on day two, but they could not make their way up the leaderboard as DSU stands 19 shots back of host Hawai’i Hilo (282-287-569, -7), which leads Western Washington (280-296-573, -3) by four strokes heading into Wednesday’s final round.

Sophomore Spencer Wallace (74-70) carded Dixie State’s low round of the tournament as he collected four birdies and 12 pars on his way to a 2-under 70 to vault 20 spots up the player leaderboard to stand tied for eighth at even-par 144. Senior Nicklaus Britt (75-72) and sophomore Brock Nielson (73-74) follow as they're tied for 23rd place at plus-3 147, while freshman Noah Schone (77-74) is tied for 38th at plus-7 151 and freshman Triston Gardner (76-76) is tied for 42nd at plus-8 152.

The Trailblazers close their 2018 fall season in Wednesday’s final round, which is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. HT.