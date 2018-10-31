DSU Athletics
DSU women's soccer won its quarterfinal match Tuesday night, 2-1, against MSU Denver.

Dixie State made its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament debut a successful one as the Trailblazers topped MSU Denver, 2-1, in a quarterfinal match Tuesday night at Trailblazer Stadium. DSU (13-5-0) will now advance to face RMAC regular season champion No. 5 Colorado School of Mines in the tournament semifinals Friday at 11 a.m., in Golden, Colorado.

The No. 4-seeded Trailblazers struck for a pair of first-half goals. The first of which came just 3:01 into the match when senior Nichole Mertz sent a somersault throw-in to junior Alexa Ashton, who finished with a header inside the MSUD 6-yard box to stake DSU to a quick 1-0 lead.

Sophomore Tori Page then put DSU up 2-0 midway through the 36th minute when she dribbled down the right wing, cut back against a Roadrunner defender and rocketed a left boot shot from 25 yards out for her fourth goal of the year and her third in the last two matches overall.

No. 5-seeded MSU Denver (10-7-1) spoiled Dixie State’s bid for its 12th shutout win of the season at the 74:06 mark of the match when Lauren Wynns managed to shake a Trailblazer defender to go top shelf from 20 yards to trim the Blazer lead to 2-1.

Newly named RMAC Freshman of the Year Whitley Johns had a chance to get that goal back for the DSU side five minutes later as she got free for a shot inside the Roadrunner penalty area, but MSUD keeper Erica Torres made a diving stop to keep it a one-goal match. However, the DSU defense managed to preserve the lead during the final 10 minutes of play as MSUD was held without a shot attempt the rest of the way.

Dixie State outshot MSU Denver by an 11-9 count, including a 7-3 edge in shots on goal, with sophomore Ambree Bennett accounting for four of those attempts (three SOG). Junior goalkeeper Nichole Rahman collected two saves to improve to 10-0-0 on the year and move into a tie for third place on DSU’s single-season wins list.

In the other three RMAC quarterfinal matches, Mines defeated No. 8 seed Colorado Christian, 4-1, while second-seeded Colorado-Colorado Springs claimed a 3-1 result over No. 7 seed CSU-Pueblo and No. 3 seed Westminster College slipped past No. 6 seed Regis, 2-1. Westminster and UCCS will meet in the second semifinal match Friday at 4 p.m.

