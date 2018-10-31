Jake Toolson scored 22 points and Conner Toolson added 15 to lead the Utah Valley University men's basketball team to an 88-70 exhibition win over Dixie State on Tuesday night at the UCCU Center.

The game was a final tune-up before officially opening the season next Tuesday against Westminster College.

Down 9-8 just five minutes into the game, UVU went on a 15-4 run in a six-minute span to jump out to a 23-13 lead with 9:46 remaining in the half. Dixie State then cut the UVU lead to just four points, 24-20, with 7:51 left in the period. The two teams then played even the rest of the half with the Wolverines taking a 39-35 lead into the break.

The Wolverines opened the second half on a 23-6 run during the first six minutes to take a 23-6 run to open their lead to a 19-point advantage, 62-43. UVU then extended its lead to 25 points after going on a 15-5 run during a 4 1/2 minute span late in the second half to secure the win.

Jake Toolson led the Wolverines with a game-high 22 points. The junior guard connected on 7-of-11 shots from the field, including a 2-of-4 clip from long range. Jake Toolson also knocked down 6-of-6 shots from the charity stripe and had five rebounds and a pair of assists in 28 minutes of play.

Conner Toolson scored his 15 points on a 5-of-10 mark from the field, including a pair of threes. He also had three rebounds and two assists. Baylee Steele had 13 points on a perfect 4-of-4 night from the floor and a perfect 5-of-5 mark from the free-throw line. Connor MacDougall tallied a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah Valley officially opens the 2018-19 season on Tuesday, Nov. 6, against Westminster at the UCCU Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.