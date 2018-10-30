IVINS, Washington County — A woman was critically injured Saturday when a fire tore through her home, firefighters said.

When crews were dispatched to 220 E. 8325 South around 12:15 p.m., smoke and flames were already billowing out of the back of the house, said Steve Ikuta, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue public information officer. Firefighters initially believed the woman might have been trapped inside, he said.

A team was sent in to find the woman, but she had made her way out of the home herself and was treated by paramedics outside, Ikuta said. She was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Additional information about her injuries was not immediately available.

Ikuta said he did not have an update on her condition as of Tuesday night.

An estimated 25 firefighters fought the blaze, including a crew from St. George Fire Department, Ikuta said.

"Once it made its way up into the attic and into the roof, we went from an offensive attack to a defensive, so we pulled all the firefighters who were inside the home outside to fight the fire," Ikuta said.

The woman's husband, who was out on an errand at the time of the fire, returned home to find the home had been destroyed.

Ikuta did not have an estimate for the total cost in damages to the home but called it a complete loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined.