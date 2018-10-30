PROVO — A family of four was displaced early Tuesday morning after a fire burned through their home, firefighters said.

Crews were called to the home, 75 S. 1000 West, around 2:15 a.m., according to a tweet from the Provo Fire Department, and were able to extinguish the blaze within 15 minutes of arriving.

No one was injured.

Damage to the home is estimated at between $80,000 and $100,000.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which was undetermined as of Tuesday evening. However, firefighters said it might have been caused by electrical work around the home's power meter.