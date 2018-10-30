Morgan (8-2) vs. North Sanpete (6-4)

3A state tournament semifinal

Saturday, 11 a.m. (at Provo High School)

Parry’s Power Guide: Morgan by 6

All-time series: Morgan leads 10-3

Coach vs. coach: North Sanpete’s Rhett Bird leads Morgan’s Kovi Christiansen, 1-0

Last meeting: Oct. 19, 2016 — North Sanpete 34, Morgan 18

Just one season ago, North Sanpete went winless, finishing the 2017 season 0-10. A year later, the Hawks will play for a trip to the 3A championship game and currently hold a 6-4 record.

What changed for North Sanpete to turn the program around? Buy-in from the coaches, and a more disciplined football team.

“After we went 0-10, we sat down as a coaching staff and we made some decisions as far as how we were going to run the program. One of the decisions was weight training, what we were going to do with weight training. This offseason, we had four of our coaches on our staff wake up every morning and do our weights program, and I think that was a big key to it. I think the kids saw our buy-in to the program and they’ve been feeding off of it,” North Sanpete head coach Rhett Bird said. “Not only that, but we’ve added multiple different things to help us become a better disciplined football team. I think those two things combined — seeing the coaching staff buy in and seeing the discipline of our team go up — we’ve been able to stay in this postseason and play for a semifinal game.”

North Sanpete took care of Union in the 3A quarterfinals, but faces a much larger challenge in Morgan. Morgan enters Saturday’s game with the third-best offense in 3A, scoring 32.5 points per game. The Trojans get it done through the air with quarterback Carter Thackeray. Thackeray has thrown for 2,506 yards and 26 touchdowns this season.

“They have a pretty good quarterback. I know they lost their quarterback last year, and they have a new quarterback this year. From stats, he throws the ball around a lot and it seems like they kind of target a couple of guys. It seems like they target No. 17 (Tyson Hurd) and that he’s one of their better receivers, and so we’re going to have to keep an eye out for him. Another one off of the top of my head, No. 5 (Jack Cameron) plays that wideout position. Those are the two guys that he looks to target, so we’re going to have to be aware of where they’re at on the field and make sure that we match up well with them,” Bird said.

“I think it’s not just him (Thackeray), we have a talented group of receivers and they (offensive line) have been protecting him pretty good. He does give a sense of confidence for sure,” Morgan head coach Kovi Christiansen said.

The Trojans can also go to running back Porter Giles, who has run for 423 yards and three touchdowns.

Morgan is also stout defensively, allowing just 10.3 points per game, tops in 3A. A big part of the Trojans’ defense is Zack Ferrin, who has grabbed six interceptions since switching to defense this season.

“Zack’s been an awesome kid for a long time. He just wants to do a job, wants to help out the team. This year, he moved over to defense. He’s been pretty much an offensive guy for most of his football playing days, so we really like his willingness to try something different and he’s been pretty good at it,” Christiansen said.

For North Sanpete, quarterback Chance Clawson (583 yards, seven passing touchdowns) has been key.

“The biggest thing with Chance is that I can trust him with anything that I come up with. If there’s a big play that we want to run in the game, I can trust that he’s going to execute it,” Bird said. “… We trust him in a game like this that he’s going to make the right decisions and take care of the ball for us,” Bird said.

Brock Justesen (416 yards), Maison Burgess (406 yards) and Connor Jorgensen (224 yards) can all run the ball in the backfield, while Clawson (304 yards, eight rushing touchdowns) is a threat to run as well.

“It’s been one of our biggest advantages this year. It’s tough for a team to know who’s getting the ball in the backfield because we have three guys that just run the ball hard,” Bird said.

“They’re a great team. They’re strong up front, they play great defense, they’re physical up front so they run the ball really well. We’re going to have to play good this week,” Christiansen said.

North Sanpete enters with the second-best defense in 3A, led by Connor Jorgensen, who has 44 tackles on the season.

“He’s a big key factor. He’s our motivator. He’s kind of our leader out there. He’s a guy who understands the whole scheme, not only his position. He can correct someone in the secondary and tell them what they have,” Bird said.

…….

Morgan statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 32.5 ppg (3rd in 3A)

Scoring defense: 10.3 ppg (1st in 3A)

Passing leader: Carter Thackeray (179-272, 65.8%, 2,506 yards, 26 TDs, 8 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Porter Giles (81 carries, 423 yards, 3 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Tyson Hurd (54 rec., 792 yards, 10 TDs), Adam Buck (27 rec., 488 yards, 5 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Colten Hansen (54 tackles), Jameson Burraston (49 tackles)

Sack leaders: Connor Watkins (3 sacks)

Interception leaders: Zack Ferrin (6 INTs)

…….

North Sanpete statistical breakdown (missing Week 11 stats)

Scoring offense: 17.4 ppg (9th in 3A)

Scoring defense: 13.2 ppg (2nd in 3A)

Passing leader: Chance Clawson (45-98, 45.9%, 583 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Brock Justesen (72 carries, 416 yards, 5 TDs), Maison Burgess (96 carries, 406 yards, 1 TD)

Receiving leaders: Ethan Bowles (11 rec., 172 yards, 4 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Connor Jorgensen (44 tackles), Brock Justesen (39 tackles)

Sack leaders: Brage Anderson (7.5 sacks)

Interception leaders: Cesar Lemus (4 INTs)

…….

Felt’s Facts for Morgan High School

Head coach: 2007-current — Kovi Christiansen (95-43)

All-time record: 474-336-22 (91 years)

Region championships: 24 (1930 co, 1935, 1939, 1940, 1946, 1947, 1975 co, 1976, 1977 co, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1989, 1991 co, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2005 co, 2008, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 51

Current playoff appearance streak: 24 (1995-2018)

All-time playoff record: 54-44

State championships: 6 (1940, 1977, 1979, 1983, 1993, 1997)

State championship record: 6-6

…….

Felt’s Facts for North Sanpete High School

Head coach: 2016-current — Rhett Bird (10-19)

All-time record: 308-452-19 (103 years)

Region championships: 11 (1923, 1984 co, 1990, 1996 co, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003 co, 2004 co, 2005 co, 2015 co)

Playoff appearances: 29

Current playoff appearance streak: 7 (2011-2018)

All-time playoff record: 11-28

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0