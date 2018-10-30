Park City (8-3) at Sky View (10-0)

4A state tournament quarterfinal

Friday, 6 p.m.

Parry’s Power Guide: Sky View by 25

All-time series: First meeting

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Park City’s Josh Montzingo and Sky View’s Danilo Robinson

Heading into this, his second campaign at the head of the Sky View Bobcats football program, Danilo Robinson was a little nervous.

“Last season we had a lot of players with experience. I am concerned about youth across the board,” Robinson told the Deseret News. “We will need to make great strides in the preseason to be able to compete in region.”

Whether it came in the preseason like he hoped, in wins over Stansbury, Tooele, Springville and Madison, Idaho, or during Region 12 play — Sky View racked up a perfect 5-0 region record — the Bobcats took stride after stride after impressive stride this season.

“They are an extraordinarily good team,” Park City head coach Josh Montzingo said. “Extremely well-coached and very disciplined. They don’t make mistakes and they take advantage of yours when you make them.”

Montzingo would know.

His team is set to face off against the Bobcats in the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament on Friday.

Park City and Sky View have never actually met on a football field, but still the Bobcats are the overwhelming favorite.

“They can point up points in bunches, but they also can run the ball and play good defense,” said Montzingo.

Leading the way all season for Sky View has been quarterback Mason Falslev. Falslev has accounted for nearly 1,500 yards of offense, including 797 yards through the air, including eight touchdowns, and 682 yards on the ground, to go along with 11 rushing scores.

Tanner Stokes has been no less impressive, totaling 1,104 yards on the ground and 13 touchdowns, and their combined efforts have allowed Sky View to boast the fifth best scoring offense (35.3 points per game) in the classification.

The Bobcats are not too shabby on defense, either.

“You have to play a clean game,” said Montzingo. “You can’t afford to have a lot of penalties and you have to hold onto the ball.”

Sky View boasts the fourth best scoring defense in the 4A, allowing just 18 ppg.

Coming off a 61-21 first-round victory over Snow Canyon, it would seem the Bobcats are shoo-ins for a deep tournament run.

Park City stands in the way, however, and the Miners believe they can meet the challenge.

“We are playing pretty well,” said Montzingo. “We are undersized compared to every team we play, but our guys play hard and are really starting to gel. They are doing some good things. They are a special group.”

That was evident in the Miners’ 28-24 victory over Salem Hills last weekend.

“We were up against a team that was at least twice our size and our kids didn’t back down from a fight, which was a good thing,” said Montzingo. “We learned we can play against the bigger teams and do well.”

With Jack Skidmore at quarterback (67-117, 57.3%, 1,208 yards, 19 TDs, 3 INTs) and skill position players in Dylan Bauer (141 carries, 802 yards, 9 TDs) and Mark McCurdy (41 rec., 663 yards, 16 TDs), Montzingo believes his team has a shot at an upset.

“We have some really good playmakers, but every night we have someone new step up for us,” he said. “You can try to take someone away and someone will step up in their place.

“With that, we need to not help them out. We have to play a clean game. We can’t afford to have a lot of penalties and have to hold onto the ball. Hopefully we can make things happen and turn them over. If we do that, who knows how that’ll play out.”

…….

Park City statistical breakdown (stats don’t include Week 11)

Scoring offense: 30.6 ppg (8th in 4A)

Scoring defense: 20.2 ppg (6th in 4A)

Passing leader: Jack Skidmore (67-117, 57.3%, 1,208 yards, 19 TDs, 3 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Dylan Bauer (141 carries, 802 yards, 9 TDs), Brady Baumann (47 carries, 405 yards, 4 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Mark McCurdy (41 rec., 663 yards, 16 TDs), Jet Reed (13 rec., 221 yards)

Tackles leaders: Chase Johansen (58 tackles), Paul Baynes (54 tackles)

Sack leaders: Zachary Lukrich (5 sacks)

Interception leaders: 3 tied with two

…….

Sky View statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 35.3 ppg (5th in 4A)

Scoring defense: 18.0 ppg (4th in 4A)

Passing leader: Mason Falslev (61-103, 59.2%, 797 yards, 8 TDs)

Rushing leaders: Tanner Stokes (173 carries, 1,104 yards, 13 TDs), Mason Falslev (104 carries, 682 yards, 11 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Ryder Lundahl (15 rec., 261 yards, 2 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Traeson Martindale (64 tackles), Brigham Lewis (43 tackles)

Sack leaders: three tied with two

Interception leaders: Scout Morris (2 INTs)

…….

Felt’s Facts for Park City High School

Head coach: 2016-current — Josh Montzingo (18-16)

All-time record: 424-445-23 (111 years)

Region championships: 24 (1932, 1933, 1934, 1936, 1938, 1941, 1945, 1961, 1969 co, 1980, 1981, 1982 co, 1983 co, 1987, 1988, 1991 co, 2001 co, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2018 co)

Playoff appearances: 43

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 29-42

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-5

…….

Felt’s Facts for Sky View High School

Head coach: 2017-current — Danilo Robinson (21-1)

All-time record: 281-255-8 (64 years)

Region championships: 9 (1969, 1972, 1979 co, 1982, 2006, 2007 co, 2015, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 27

Current playoff appearance streak: 8 (2011-2018)

All-time playoff record: 15-26

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-1