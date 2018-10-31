OREM — Police officers, princesses, superheroes, animals, and costumed friends of all ages and abilities danced together in Timpanogos High School's gym Tuesday afternoon during the inaugural Halloween Prom for All Abilities, hosted by the school's drama club, student leadership and TURN Community Services.

Behind the event was Timpanogos senior Glory Thomas, who wanted her fellow students to connect with the "nicest, sweetest people" she had met volunteering with TURN, a service provider for adults with special needs.

After attending a springtime prom with TURN at Orem High School, Thomas pitched the Halloween Prom idea to Dave Hennessey, executive director at TURN.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Miss Orem Angelica Thomas embraces Brynley Colton during a Halloween Prom for All Abilities at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

"I just wanted them to have a chance (to meet and have fun together)," she said. "I noticed the impact that it made on the high school students who came to the prom."

Thomas said her fellow students were excited to come and help at the dance — from setting everything up to just dancing with their new friends. Some students with special needs attended as well.

In the end, about 100 costumed students accompanied a similar number of adult participants, dancing, singing, taking photos, hugging and high-fiving.

A group of people from TURN performed a dance to "Monster Mash" that they had been practicing every week with Thomas and her sister, who both dressed as Disney princesses.

Darren Ford, who has been part of TURN for 30 years, said performing the dance was his favorite part of the event.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Rob Davis, center, dances with Liz Romrell, right, during a Halloween Prom for All Abilities at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

Ardith Palmer's favorite part was singing and dancing to the "Ghostbusters" theme song.

"I've got lots of other costumes at home," Palmer said. "I'm a clown tonight!"

Hennessey was thrilled at the turnout of both students and participants from TURN.

"I just can't believe how many costumes there are. They really did it up," he said, pointing out Ashlee Foy's elaborate mermaid costume and Rob Davis' Hulk.

Staff member Heidi Liddiard's favorite costume of the day was Zeth Mendenhall in a full cow outfit.

"He loves cows," she said, adding that Mendenhall wears a cow backpack practically every day.

Vicki Hardman, whose daughter is a staff member, loved the costumes of St. Patrick, an inflatable costume that made the wearer look like he was riding a goose, and, of course, another witch like her who went "all out" on her costume.

Ford, wearing everyday clothes instead of a costume, said he was just being himself.

"I like all of them," Ford said of his fellow partygoers' costumes.

Both Hennessey and Thomas were impressed with the turnout of volunteers and students. Hennessey hopes it becomes a tradition at the school, like the Orem High School springtime prom had.

"Happy Halloween!" Palmer yelled as she returned to the dance floor.