After BYU’s disappointing 7-6 loss to Northern Illinois, head coach Kalani Sitake said he wants to see quarterback Zach Wilson “let it fly.” Cougar Insiders Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney examine what that statement suggests. They also address the Cougars’ lack of consistency in their loss to the Huskies, make their predictions for this week’s BYU-Boise State contest, and revisit the topic of independence. Where does this path lead the Cougars?

